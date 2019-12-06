Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019

Arabic text is read right-to-left, but Arabic numbers go the other direction. Why? Because they were not originally Arabic but from India, and are also known as Hindu-Arabic numerals. The term "Arabic numerals" is open to interpretation and may have originally meant numerals used by Arabs.

When Frank Lloyd Wright visited homes he designed, he would rearrange the occupants' photos and books and put away any knickknacks that he thought were unsightly.

Daunorubicin, a potent chemotherapy medication, is based on a strain of bacterium first found in a soil sample from Castel del Monte in Andria, Italy.

"Munito the Learned Dog" was part hound, part water spaniel, and born around 1815. Trained by his master, Signor Castelli d'Orino, Munito's talents included Italian, French, math, and dominoes.

Shortly after Grover Cleveland started his second term as president in 1893, he noticed a little lump on the roof of his mouth. Over time, the lump grew and his doctor diagnosed him with cancer. Not wanting the outside world to know for fear it would affect financial markets, he had it removed in a secret surgery aboard a yacht.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
