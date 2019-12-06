Day Trips: Holiday Gift Guide

Texas Christmas shopping worth a day trip:

Fickle Pickles make great gifts or garnishes with any holiday meal. Crispy and spicy, there is nothing quite like them on the grocer's shelf. The Pickle Lady's Daughter has branched out to a store in Gruene in addition to the headquarters at Carousel Antiques in Boerne. www.ficklepickles.com.

Gaido's Seafood Restaurant in Galveston opened its doors in 1911 and has been the dining spot on the island ever since. Their crustless pecan pie is a holiday tradition, whether it's the circular or Texas-shaped version. These tasty treats are not inexpensive at $50 each, but boy, they're worth it – whether picked up at the restaurant or delivered by mail. www.gaidos.com.

Candies by Vletas in Abilene was formed in 1912 by two Greek brothers and is now owned by former employee Pam McCombs. Most of the goodies are made there in the former railroad warehouse. The dark chocolate is good enough to be considered a health food, but former President George W. Bush prefers the chewy pralines. www.candiesbyvletas.com.

The Apple Store at Love Creek Orchards in Medina has been recognized on lists of the best small-town cafes, best apple pies, and best hamburgers in the state. The store has a great little gift shop and sometimes sells bigtooth maple saplings, but what makes the burgers so special is the Texas Hill Country Jalapeño Mustard. Buy a jar for a loved one and yourself. www.lovecreekorchards.com.

Marfa Book Company in Marfa is worth the long drive for an immersive holiday shopping experience. The shop in the lobby of Hotel Saint George is just one of many stops to make while you're in town. www.marfabookco.com.

