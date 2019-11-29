Qmmunity: Grateful for You, Grateful for Queers

May this week's column find you full – and not just in that "I may have eaten too many mashed potatoes" kinda way. I know these days can leave us all looking for a comfortable – loving – space to spend it. Luckily this Thanksgiving, many of Austin's queer institutions are opening their doors for holiday festivities. Foodwise, Out Youth (noon-3pm, RSVP via FB) and Iron Bear are dishing it out for free (plz bring a side to share to the Bear; feasting starts at 5pm), while Rain and Oilcan's know – sometimes you just wanna go where everyone knows you're gay. Oilcan's will kick those doors open at 4pm, Rain at 7pm.

Thanksgiving is rooted in some of America's darkest history, but it's a holiday I've learned to love over the years, especially as I've learned to mold it into something I need. This year will be my seventh Austin "friendsgiving," though why we call it a friendsgiving I can't quite say. They are, in fact, my family. The people passing the cranberry sauce are the same ones I go to when things are good and when things are falling apart. This year was no different from its predecessors, with monumental highs and devastatingly low blows, but, for me, it was the first that truly shined a light on life's temporariness. With that extra-fragile lens, I feel confident we don't tell the people we love enough how much we love them. So I encourage us all to do that this week. I'll start: I'm so damn grateful for this qmmunity – the readers helping sustain it, the doers and makers I get to promote each week, my writers, and my chosen family, but I'm also incredibly proud of all of us for how much we all do and how much we all lift each other up along the way. Please don't stop that. Not ever.

2 To Do

Bizarre Strippers Burlesque: Black Attire Party Catch the world premiere of Austin's all-trans revue and burlesque troupe with the cast, special guests, and yer Master of Ceremonies Papi Churro. Fri., Nov. 29, 9pm-12mid. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport. $15. www.fb.com/bizarreburlesque.

Butch County, Jenny Hoyston, Parker Woodland Early Show Gather yer queer crew, your chosen fam, or bring the blood relatives for an evening of tunes including the latest hits from Jenny Hoyston's solo album (Hold On, Loosely available Friday, Nov. 29) and rawk beats from our all-time lovelies Butch County. Sat., Nov. 30, 5-8pm. Knomad Bar, 1213 Corona Dr. Free.

Q'd Up

GFQM The gluttony episode with AC jokesboy James Scott. Wed., Nov. 27, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Nymble Digitz Ministry: TDAY Party Leave the dishes and unleash your inner dance-floor demon. Thu., Nov. 28, 10pm. Voodoo Room, 419 E. Sixth.

Stuffed! A Dance Party With DJ Daddie Dearest and more. Fri., Nov. 29, 9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

The LUser’s Club! Shows from Y2K, Dirt, and more. Fri., Nov. 29, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Killjoy Ball Music and drag to end rape culture! Sat., Nov. 30, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Gender Unbound Winter Art Mart Support trans and intersex artists. Sun., Dec. 1, 1-6pm. Space12, 3121 E. 12th. www.genderunbound.org.

2020 HCRA Registration Launch Join Hill Country Ride for World AIDS Day! Sun., Dec. 1, 4pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. www.hillcountryride.org.

Thee Gay Agenda Holiday Bazaar Laughs, drag, burlesque, music, and tons of queer vendors! Sun., Dec. 1, 4pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $10-15.

Lorelei K, Iloveyou.txt.vbs, Polly Anna A serious not-to-miss show. Tue., Dec. 3, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group A conversation on Lou Sullivan's diaries. Wed., Dec. 4, 6:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. Free.

Queer Film Theory 101: Yuletide Gay! Film lovas wax queerly on holiday movies. Wed., Dec. 4, 8pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

Queering Reproductive Justice QPOC conversation on the intersection of repro justice and trans, queer, and GNC rights. Thu., Dec. 5, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.