Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Fully 7% of global CO2 emissions are due to cement production.

Legend has it that the Queen Mary was supposed to be named the Queen Victoria, but when a Cunard executive told George V that their latest ocean liner was to be named for "the greatest English queen," the king assumed they were speaking of his wife, Mary.

Between 70,000 and 100,000 years ago, the Near Eastern wildcat that was common in deserts of Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East gave rise to the genetic lineage that eventually produced all modern domesticated cats.

TMZ stands for "Thirty-Mile Zone" – the area within 30 minutes of the "studio zone" centered at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards in Los Angeles.

In 1885, the artist Edgar Degas went 55 times to the still-new Palais Garnier opera house. He saw one opera, the now-forgotten Sigurd by Ernest Reyer, at least 37 times.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 22, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 15, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Apis: Thanksgiving
at Apis Restaurant & Apiary
Turkey Day at the Iron Bear at The Iron Bear
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  