Qmmunity: Less Hateful Chicken

The power of that Queer Dollar. On Monday, Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches and anti-LGBTQ values, said it'll no longer donate to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Atlanta's Paul Anderson Youth Home, or the Salvation Army – organizations with a history of LGBTQ discrimination. Now, it's not like the chicken chain suddenly had a change of heart (I doubt the CEO suddenly supports marriage equality); it's that they're learning, firsthand, that discrimination is bad for business. According to Bisnow, which spoke with Chick-fil-A president and COO Tim Tassopoulos, changes to its charitable giving are in response to expansion effort difficulties: This year, several U.S. airports, including San Antonio's, rejected the chain from concessions deals, and last month, the UK refused to extend a lease with the fast-food joint's pilot location following protests.

"There's no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are," Tassopoulos told Bisnow. "There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message." Starting in 2020, the chicken slinger plans to pivot its giving to education (Junior Achievement USA), homelessness (Covenant House International, which LGBTQ Nation says has been praised for helping homeless queer youth), and hunger (by dedicating $25,000 to local food banks following each new location opening). Is this good news? Sure – it tells us people are listening and shows us that fighting back works. Hopefully, it's a sign that people across the globe are becoming allies. But for LGBTQ Texans, who fought against Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Fort Worth Rep. Matt Krause's #SaveChickFilA bill earlier this year (which was ultimately signed into law by our queer-hating, chicken-loving governor in an effort to protect businesses with anti-LGBTQ values), this might feel like too little, too late from yet another big business who wants a pat on the back for not calling for – or attempting to fund – our erasure publicly. Call it a step in the right direction, but they're not getting my pink dollars anytime soon.

2 To Do

Miley Cyrus Birthday Dance Party La da di da di, we like to party, so put yer hands up cuz they're playing your song at this party in the ATX with drag and burlesque from some of Austin's greatest wrecking balls: Bulimianne Rhapsody, Chique Fil-Atio, Tatiana Cholula, and Brigitte Bandit. Sat., Nov. 23, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Queerotica! Y2K is yer hostess with the mostest, and with a li'l help from her Cut Up! fam, our local queer popstar is serving you a side of snacks with an xtra helping of sexy queer femme erotica via a variety show. So before you fill up on the food, gorge yourself on some delish queer'd goodness from Babi Boi, Baldie Loxx, Lembra, and Jevx. Tue., Nov. 26, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5 after 11pm.

Q'd Up

The Future of Ismael A QTPOC sci-fi production. Thu.-Sat., Nov. 21-23, 8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. $20. www.genenco.org.

The Queer Quiz Show Nikki DaVaughn and Adam Maurer queer quiz ya on all things Dolly. Thu., Nov. 21, 8pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Die Felicia Getcher scream (queens) on. Thu., Nov. 21, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

A Drag Diva Brunch With Vylette Ward and her queens. Sat., Nov. 23, 10:30am-3pm. Trace, 200 Lavaca.

Gay Dregs FFTwinz have dug through piles of queer trash for these gay archive rejects. Sat.-Sun., Nov. 23-24, noon-6pm. Collection Rert, 2608-B Rogers.

Kind Talk: Thrive, the Film Honor World AIDS Day with a screening of this mini-doc. Sat., Nov. 23, 6pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. Free. www.kindclinic.org.

Martini Ranch Presents Ultra-queer, quite surreal sketch comedy. Saturdays, 8:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $12.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Dishing out gluttony for Thanksgiving. Wed., Nov. 27, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Turkey Day at the Bear Happy hour starts at 3pm. Thu., Nov. 28, 5pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.