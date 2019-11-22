Last week's "Public Notice" column referred to "architects Chris and Gina Allen." However, while the two "run a little mom and pop architecture practice," Gina Allen is not an architect, but a real estate/development expert. Our apologies for the mistake.

In Music column "Faster Than Sound" last week, the note about Waterloo Records having a new owner meant to state instead that Austin's flagship music emporium gained a different landlord rather than having changed proprietors. The Chronicle regrets the error.