Yellow lines to divide lanes going in opposite directions and white lines used to indicate same-direction lanes weren't standardized until 1971.

Queen Victoria, Thomas Edison, Ulysses S. Grant, and Pope Leo XIII were all big fans of Vin Mariani, a red wine that contained cocaine.

By 2050, the plastic waste in the ocean could outweigh the fish.

Sir Rod Stewart is an avid model train enthusiast who has built a model city based on 1945-era New York and Chicago. While on tour, Stewart had two hotel rooms, one of them for the model city. He's more skilled at building the models than dealing with the wiring for the trains and electrically driven attractions.

Pickleball, a paddleball sport similar to racquetball, was invented in 1965 outside of Seattle at the home of former state Rep. Joel Pritchard. Played with small paddles and a plastic whiffle ball, as of 2018 it was being played by 3 million Americans and its popularity was growing by 10% a year.