Day Trips: Deep-Sea Fishing, Galveston

Deep-sea fishing out of Galveston was an exciting day of controlled chaos on the rolling seas.

The idea of a fishing trip to the Gulf of Mexico has always intrigued me. I enjoy boat rides, and fish is one of my favorite meals. Along with my son and two grandsons, I chartered my first deep-water fishing trip on Galveston Party Boats along with 66 of my closest friends.

It was a beautiful fall day for a four-hour trip (around 80 miles) out, four hours of fishing, and a four-hour ride back. The New Buccaneer had six deckhands providing assistance, a cabin with tables and benches for 100 passengers, and a narrow deck on either side with fishing poles and trays of cut-up squid.

At the first two of four fishing holes it was bedlam, as every cast seemed to pull up a fish. We were searching for vermilion snapper, but folks were landing beautiful red snapper and huge amberjack, which were out of season and had to be thrown back.

It was exciting to feel the tug on the line and the weight being reeled out of the dark water. The idea of catching something you cannot see added to the suspense.

Right away I wished I had brought a towel to wipe the fish residue off my hands and that I had eaten lunch before my hands reeked. The younger grandson wished for his anti- seasickness bands.

After a long day, crews were waiting on the dock to fillet our catch for $2 a fish. Altogether, the boat caught 250 pounds of fish. It cost me $130 for a pound of fresh snapper, but the experience was priceless.

1,474th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.