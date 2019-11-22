Columns

Day Trips: Deep-Sea Fishing, Galveston

Spending reel time on the Gulf of Mexico

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Nov. 22, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Deep-sea fishing out of Galveston was an exciting day of controlled chaos on the rolling seas.


The idea of a fishing trip to the Gulf of Mexico has always intrigued me. I enjoy boat rides, and fish is one of my favorite meals. Along with my son and two grandsons, I chartered my first deep-water fishing trip on Galveston Party Boats along with 66 of my closest friends. 

It was a beautiful fall day for a four-hour trip (around 80 miles) out, four hours of fishing, and a four-hour ride back. The New Buccaneer had six deckhands providing assistance, a cabin with tables and benches for 100 passengers, and a narrow deck on either side with fishing poles and trays of cut-up squid.

At the first two of four fishing holes it was bedlam, as every cast seemed to pull up a fish. We were searching for vermilion snapper, but folks were landing beautiful red snapper and huge amberjack, which were out of season and had to be thrown back.

It was exciting to feel the tug on the line and the weight being reeled out of the dark water. The idea of catching something you cannot see added to the suspense. 


Right away I wished I had brought a towel to wipe the fish residue off my hands and that I had eaten lunch before my hands reeked. The younger grandson wished for his anti- seasickness bands. 

After a long day, crews were waiting on the dock to fillet our catch for $2 a fish. Altogether, the boat caught 250 pounds of fish. It cost me $130 for a pound of fresh snapper, but the experience was priceless. 

1,474th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Ellis Motel, Round Top
Day Trips: Ellis Motel, Round Top
Take a load off at Round Top lounge

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 15, 2019

Day Trips: Best of Texas
Day Trips: Best of Texas
Five best roadside attractions around Texas

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Galveston, deep-sea fishing, Galveston Party Boats

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Graham Reynolds performs Marfa: A Country & Western Big Band Suite
The HighBall
Brentwood Social House: Third Anniversary Party at Brentwood Social House
East Austin Studio Tour
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  