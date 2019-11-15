Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Prince Charles had his 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante converted to run on a mix of 85% ethanol alcohol and 15% gasoline. The ethanol comes from surplus English white wine mixed with excess whey from the English cheesemaking industry.

There is no such thing as an "Elephant Graveyard"; that idea was popularized in MGM's Tarzan movies.

In February 1972, the Hurlbut Ranch in Dripping Springs hosted one of the area's most memorable, although money-losing, country music festivals. The Dripping Springs Reunion included performances by Bill Monroe, Charlie Rich, Buck Owens, Dottie West, Roger Miller, Loretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson.

Wyatt Earp married a Jewish woman. Though he never converted, he's buried in a Jewish cemetery.

Termites can live decades, the longest life span of any insect. Some queens reportedly have lived 30-50 years.