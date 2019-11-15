Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 15, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Prince Charles had his 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante converted to run on a mix of 85% ethanol alcohol and 15% gasoline. The ethanol comes from surplus English white wine mixed with excess whey from the English cheesemaking industry.

There is no such thing as an "Elephant Graveyard"; that idea was popularized in MGM's Tarzan movies.

In February 1972, the Hurlbut Ranch in Dripping Springs hosted one of the area's most memorable, although money-losing, country music festivals. The Dripping Springs Reunion included performances by Bill Monroe, Charlie Rich, Buck Owens, Dottie West, Roger Miller, Loretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson.

Wyatt Earp married a Jewish woman. Though he never converted, he's buried in a Jewish cemetery.

Termites can live decades, the longest life span of any insect. Some queens reportedly have lived 30-50 years.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition—what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve.” — Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 8, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 1, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
2019 Austin International Drag Festival
Drag Village (6000 Middle Fiskville Rd.) & Downtown
Due EAST
at Big Medium
Fea, The Dead Coats, Prom Threat at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  