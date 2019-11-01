Qmmunity: Support Trans Youth

If there's one thing I'm tired of talking about, it's the validity of trans children. They're valid. Period. And yet, here we are again. What started as a Dallas child custody battle has turned into another anti-trans rallying cry for the conservatives. Pediatrician Anne Georgulas fought for sole custody of her 7-year-old twins, one of whom is trans, but the father, Jeff Younger, fought Georgulas by rallying what The Texas Tribune calls "right-wing outrage" over Younger's insistence that his child could face "chemical castration." Let's pause here to get one thing clear: Prepubescent kids do not medically transition in the U.S. Instead, trans youth who are supported by their parents (like Georgulas) explore name, pronoun, hair, and clothing changes to match with their gender identity. The onslaught of puberty introduces options like hormone-blockers (reversible drugs) that can stop puberty-related changes – what many trans advocates and medical professionals have deemed lifesavers for trans kids. Though the jury ruled 11-1 to grant Georgulas sole custody, Judge Kim Cooks stepped in, allowing Younger to remain involved in the child's treatment decisions. Texas politicians – from Gov. Greg Abbott (see Halloween Mask) to state legislators – have jumped on Younger's bandwagon to thwart trans youth from transitioning. According to the Tribune, Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, now plans to file a bill (in 2021) to add "Transitioning of a Minor" to the state's child abuse laws. Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, (the guy who carried the House's #SaveChickFilA bill this year and who's up for reelection in 2020) hopes to prohibit the use of puberty blockers for children in 2021. For now, Abbott has ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Attorney General's Office to "investigate" whether Georgulas supporting her kid's social transition is, in fact, child abuse instead of life-affirming care to keep her child alive and thriving. Welcome to Texas, where our elected officials opt for scare tactics and lies and use children as pawns for political gain.

2 To Do

Sister Fisters’ First Anniversary Halloween Party Bring yer best costume cuz Vestite, p1nkstar, Y2K, and more make the beats to keep this epic celebration going strong all night long. But stay for the drag from Tatiana, Chique, Liz Dexia, and more with your host Noodles! Thu., Oct. 31, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5+.

Poo Poo Platter’s Backwoods Birthday Bash Now that Halloween's come and gone, celebrate the strangest, weirdest, and darkest drag in town. Poo Poo Platter turns seven with Arcie Cola, Bulimianne Rhapsody, CupCake, Kitty Buick, Summer Clearance, and Zane Zena. Joining in the birthday fun, you'll find Chique Fil-Atio, Mascara Rivers, Max Morrison, and Ms Anne Thrope with DJ Daddie Dearest. 18 and up to celebrate. Sat., Nov. 2, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9.

Q'd Up

The Gay Agenda: Rendezvous Clue Horror-tinged comedy, improv, and burlesque. Thu., Oct. 31, 7-10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-20.

Walk This Way Ball: Costume Couture A grand ball led by Jame Perry and Brian Hall. Thu., Oct. 31, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

HollaQween A Rhonda Jewels-led drag show, sounds by DJ GirlFriend, and a costume contest! Thu., Oct. 31, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

Perreo Pa’ los Muertos A Día de los Muertos celebration with music and markets. Fri., Nov. 1, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Mr. Austin Gear Weekend Root for yer favorite fetishes. See sched online. Fri.-Sun., Nov. 1-3. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.fb.com/gearnight.

Transforming Wellness A lecture series for wellness practitioners on working with trans and GNC clients. Tuesdays, Nov. 5-19, 7pm. Ace of Cups Massage and Wellness, 2121 Cesar Chavez. $75.

FuturX Festival New LatinX performances, including works by Jesús I. Valles, Laura de la Fuente, and more. Wed.-Fri., Nov. 6-8. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.

Queer Film Theory 101: Chosen Family Film "professors" tackle chosen family learned from Now and Then, Empire Records, and Beaches. Wed., Nov. 6, 8pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich.

Bianca Del Rio: It’s Jester Joke Tour Drag Race's season 6 winner is back! Thu., Nov. 7, 6:30pm. Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. $39.50+. www.acl-live.com.

Tom Goss With Nakia & Liz DeRoche Queer music Thursdays. Thu., Nov. 7, 7:30pm. The Townsend, 718 Congress #100. $15-20.