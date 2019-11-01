Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019

Composer Frederic Chopin, scientist/inventor/philanthropist Alfred Nobel, and children's story writer Hans Christian Andersen were very scared of being buried alive. Andersen always kept a sign around whenever he slept, which said he wasn't really dead, he just looked that way, but was really sleeping. The fear of being buried alive is called "taphophobia."

As a child, Alfred Hitchcock's father had him put in a jail cell for five minutes to put a scare into him after he had misbehaved. Likely as a result, he developed a lifelong fear of both jail and the police.

In 2010, Angelina Jolie's favorite book was Vlad the Impaler: In Search of the Real Dracula by M.J. Trow.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word "boo!" is an onomatopoeia for the sound made by oxen and cows.

Pliny the Elder wrote about arena spectators who drank the blood of fallen gladiators in hopes it would cure their epilepsy.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
