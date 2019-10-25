Qmmunity: Lez Get Spooky

Halloween has been my favorite holiday for as long as I can remember. It's always felt like a holiday for outsiders, the weirdos who like witchcraft and tarot cards and scary movies. The one night where you're encouraged to dress up, play make believe, and pretend to be something or someone you're not. I might argue that, as an unpopular youth, the best fantasy was not being you, and maybe that's why I loved Halloween so much as a kid. As I've grown older, and queerer, I've embraced Halloween's "Gay Christmas" moniker; those roots date back to the Seventies, when gays took over San Francisco's Castro District and drag queens started entering the neighborhood costume contest just as New York's Village Halloween Parade kicked off in 1974. But while many Gay Christmas philosophizers hand much of the credit to drag queens (according to a 2014 Vox article, anthropologist Jack Kugelmass argues the "appeal of the holiday to gay men ... is intimately bound up with the history of drag at Halloween parades"), I'd argue that its appeal extends to the entire LGBTQmmunity. Fashion, costumes, (visual) drama, and the desire to turn a lewk are all deeply entwined in queer culture – so much so that some might wager Halloween is amateurs' night. But the love and embrace of the holiday is deeper than costumes. As Samantha Allen wrote for the Daily Dot's Kernel in 2014, "On Oct. 31, the curse of being queer in a straight world is temporarily lifted." Don't get me wrong, I love being queer, much as I love being an outsider, but perhaps "Gay Christmas" just means that for one night, we're all on a level playing field. Or maybe even the script's been flipped and we're in the driver's seat and str8 culture is turned on its head for Halloween night.

Intersex Awareness Day For the first time in Austin's history, the city has proclaimed Oct. 26 Intersex Awareness Day to align with the international movement for intersex rights. In honor of the day – and the city's promise – the ACLU of Texas, HRC Austin, and Equality Texas host a short afternoon event, and you're invited to come out, celebrate, and lend your support to our intersex community members. Sat., Oct. 26, noon-1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.interactadvocates.org.

The Gay Agenda: Rendezvous Clue Emmet Claire Hunker is back with some horror-tinged comedy, improv, and burlesque featuring Arielle Isaac Norman, Jasmine Ellis, Kristie Denlinger, Dylan Garsee, Laura de la Fuente, Stephanie Thoreson, Irielle Wesley, and Kelty Dorsey. Dress to impress. Proceeds support the Kind Clinic. Thu., Oct. 31, 7-10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-20. www.theegayagenda.com.

ToyBOX Celebrate Chique's spoopy birthday! Thu., Oct. 24, 10pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport. $3-5.

A Spooky QueerTowne Those meddling kids are back with terrifyingly funny comedy. Fri., Oct. 25, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. www.coldtownetheater.com

Boner Bizarre Explore your medical fetishes. Fri., Oct. 25, 9pm. 2015 E. Riverside. $15.

Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch Sisters! Vylette Ward hosts. Sat., Oct. 26, 10:30am-3pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. Reservations recommended.

What’s Your Fantasy? Embrace your inner bad guy (duh) for Kind Clinic. Sat., Oct. 26, 8-11pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $50-500. www.kindclinic.org.

The Met Gaga Channel your inner Gaga for GirlFriend's All Hallows' Eve dance party. Sat., Oct. 26, 9pm. Drinks Lounge, 2001 E. Cesar Chavez.

Love Gathering Support Austin ISD trustees and the new sex ed curriculum. Mon., Oct. 28, 6-9pm. AISD Office of the Board of Trustees, 1111 W. Sixth.

Disability As Identity A QPOC-centered convo on disabilities, relationships, and more. Tue., Oct. 29, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

GFQM: Slash It's the annual slash fic show! Wed., Oct. 30, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Spooktacular Fang-tastic drag, drinks, and bites! Thu., Oct. 31, 6:30-10:30pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. $25-35. www.citytheatreaustin.org.

Grand Ball: Costume Couture Jame Perry and Brian Hall bring yer Pose dreams to life. Thu., Oct. 31, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Sister Fisters’ Halloween Party Bring yer best costume for a night of all-star beats and drag! Thu., Oct. 31, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5+.