By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019

According to a recent Oxford University Press-published study, more than 1,000 new mammal species have been described globally during the last dozen years.

Before writing the famous Western novel Shane, author Jack Schaefer had never been west of his native Cleveland.

Xi Jinping is not a "president." He is the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and chairman of the country, but he ain't no president.

People who prefer bloody steaks are actually responding to myoglobin, a red-pigmented protein that stores oxygen in muscles and brightens when exposed to air.

Angel Island in San Francisco was the West Coast equivalent of Ellis Island from 1910 to 1940.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
