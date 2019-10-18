Qmmunity: The Queer Adoration of Robyn

I'll admit, I'm still riding a Robyn high. The Swedish pop star's epic Sunday night ACL set left me giddy, voiceless, and ever- committed to a queer dance party. It also left me, not for the first time, pondering the universal queer adoration of Robyn and her epic anthem "Dancing on My Own" – hands down one of the greatest pop songs of the century. Many of us have had this ongoing conversation for years.

Some connect the isolation of coming out and coming to terms with one's queerness to the song's theme; Robyn herself (who's embraced the song's queerness) once described it as the embodiment of "outsidership" to Out Magazine. It also has that "I may be hurt but I'm still amazing (dancing)" vibe the qmmunity has long perfected. But also, for me, it's a song deeply rooted into my friendships. For years in D.C., I couldn't hear those opening notes without grabbing for my friends as they were grabbing for me, Alexander and I "spinning around in circles" with the beat, arms falling as "the lights go on, the music dies." I carried that love into my relationship and to Austin, infused it into my friends here, too (which is probably why so many of them gave up closer Lizzo seats Sunday to stand with me at the front of Robyn's stage). And as that song began toward the end of Robyn's set – the entire audience singing the full chorus without a single note of music – I felt that same queer connection. We were all spinning around in circles, but none of us were dancing on our own. Speaking of qmmunity, today (Thu., Oct. 17) City Council – for the first time in Austin's history – will proclaim October 26 Intersex Awareness Day in recognition of the international movement. We'll have more about that online tomorrow from local intersex activist and policy expert Alicia Roth Weigel. 'Til then, keep on dancing, QTs.

2 To Do

The Drag Queen of Halloween Pageant Poo Poo Platter is back with that Halloween splatter: Six queens are taking over the stage for a monster-ous competition – hosted by our very own Dragula star Louisianna Purchase. Additional jaw-breaking performances by LP's Dragula sister St. Lucia and reigning Drag Queen of Halloween Selma Bawdy. 2019's battle stars are Patti Melt, Good Lucifer, Rosalind Hussell, Targét, Kikka Knight, and Oxana Piranha. With creepy tunes on loop with DJ Daddie Dearest, scream queens must be 18 and up to play. Fri., Oct. 18, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

To All the Asians We Haven’t Heard From leaders of Austin's LGBTQIA+ Asian Pacific Islander community comes a qmmunity-centered storytelling social using a variety of mediums to create space for QTAPI folks. Expect laughs, tears, spoken word, music, and performances from some amazing drag artists. Mon., Oct. 21, 7-10pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.

Q'd Up

Die Felicia Our scream queens are back with special guest St. Lucia of Dragula season 3. Thu., Oct. 17, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Dylan Garsee: Live for One Night Only A queer AF comedy night (times two). Fri.-Sat., Oct. 18-19, 7pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $10.

Harvest Moon Festival Raise $$ for Equality Texas and Hill Country Ride for AIDS with Nakia, Matt Alber, New York's Morabito, Mouthfeel, and Dr. Beard. Fri.-Sat, Oct. 18-19. See schedule online. $40-100. www.harvestmoonfestivalatx.com.

Slow, Queer, Yoga Jade Fusco class for all bodies and identities. Saturdays in October, 11am-12:30pm. Guan Yin Tea House, 4706 N. I-35. $13.

Be a Hero Health Fair Austin LGBT(Q) Chamber of Commerce's first ever health and wellness fair! Sat., Oct. 19, 2-6pm. The Hive, 10415 Old Manchaca Rd. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

A Night of Pink BT2's (10th!) annual breast cancer fundraiser is dedicated to Maggie Lea. Sat., Oct. 19, 9pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Spill the Tea With the Beckies A classic combo from Fluff, Maeve Haven, and Alysha Pretty. Sun., Oct. 20, 1pm. Fluff Meringues, 4800 Burnet Rd. $17.

Sasha Velour’s Smoke & Mirrors A one-queen show honoring music's most powerful ladies. Tue., Oct. 22, 7pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress.

Trainwreck! Cut Up unites with ATX Trans Pride to bring you a trans4trans dance party. Tue., Oct. 22, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5 after 11pm.

Artist Talk With Ayla Erdener Hear the artist talk about her work, and see the show. Wed., Oct. 23, 7pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd.

QTSA’s Movie Mixer Queers, snacks, and The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love. Wed., Oct. 23, 7pm. Robert L. Patton Hall, 305 E. 23rd.