Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The original Nancy Drew series includes 175 volumes. She has also appeared in 124 titles in The Nancy Drew Files.

"Give me liberty or give me death," and, "I regret that I have but one life to lose for my country," are both paraphrased from the English playwright Joseph Addison's 1713 work, Cato, a Tragedy.

When glaciers or icebergs calve, they release trapped air bubbles. Seals may use these as acoustic camouflage to hide from killer whales.

Since the 1960s, the per-capita intake of meat has doubled in the U.S. The average man eats more than his own weight in meat every year (even as that weight has increased by 25 pounds since 1960). Americans eat meat in quantities that are double the global average.

On Oct. 30, 1955, Mrs. Edward Robison Jr. of 305 W. 10th in Austin told The Austin American she was part of the first modern-day trick or treat. In 1908, while a child in Omaha, Neb., she and 15 girls went door-to-door to cast spells of good luck if homes gave them candy or sweets or a welcome. She and her friends called it a "ghost walk," but when boys joined the group in subsequent years, the event was renamed "trick or treat."