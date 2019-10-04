Columns

Qmmunity: Queer Compounds For All

Plus mini balls with Austin Black Pride and Chorizo Funk’s Latinx Turn-Up

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019


Catch DJ Chorizo Funk inside and out Saturday at CUC (Photo by Bret Brookshire)

"Every group of queer friends harbors a secret, shared fantasy of living together on a sustenance farming compound," stated a recent tweet. It's true, I've long fantasized about something similar, though I'm not sure my queer-compound includes farming, but it does include a large, shared kitchen where "family" dinners would be had. So when I saw this tweet, shared in queer Facebook group for a gaggle of friends, it didn't surprise me that others – outside my friend group – shared this possibly unattainable, maybe naive dream, but it did make me wonder: Why do so many queers crave this? I think it's about family. Growing up as an only kid with just a handful of distant relatives, I wished for big, messy, loud Thanksgivings that didn't resemble every other night at my dinner table. As I grew older, and my family began to break apart, my friends became my home base – not only my chosen family, but the IRL answer to my big-family dreams. Together, we've shared countless holiday meals and held each other through countless calamities. A queer "commune," where my support network is just across the street or in the tiny house 50 yards away, seems, to me, to be the queer alternative to suburbia or moving nearer to (blood) fam when a baby is born. It's that desire for nearness, protection, support that we all crave, but perhaps those of us who see the world differently crave it differently.

2 To Do

Walk This Way: Mini Balls Weekly ballroom glamour (and classes!) hosted by Jame Perry and Brian Hall all thanks to the united forces of OCH and ABP. Instruction – or Ballroom 101 – starts at 8pm, then take those new moves to the dance floor at 10pm to compete for cash, trophies, and fame, all in preparation for the Halloween Ball Costume Couture! See the categories on the book of face. Thursdays through Oct. 17, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.austinblackpride.org.

Bien Lit: A Latinx Turn-Up Chorizo Funk and Mosaico heat up CUC's insides while Mouthfeel, Purple Matter, and Chorizo (we don't think it's a body double) serve up a special night of Service (usually found at Iron Bear) outside. Wanna spend some cash? Check out the on-site POC market from Fuego ATX and Las Ofrendas. Sat., Oct. 5, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Q'd Up

Lizzy Caroloke Sing yer heart out, QTs! First Thursdays, 8pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd.

UnBEARable This drag party is turning (up) two! Thu., Oct. 3, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Frida Friday ATX Style: Muse Celebrate Latinx style with a market, DJs, cash bar, and more. Fri., Oct. 4, 6-9pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez.

FBC & Midnight Menagerie: Under the Big Tit A circus spectacular of bodacious queerlesque, and unapologetic curvrageousness! Sat., Oct. 5, 8:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-15.

Blue Ball The Weird City Sisters are raising cash for PrEP with you, serving up some serious blue-inspired lewks. Sat., Oct. 5, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Gear Night For whatever gets your gears turnin'. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Dragula Season 3 Viewing Party The Children of Haus of Purchase host a weekly watch party. Tuesdays, 8pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Magik Boiz! Mischief, mayhem, and mad drag from the Boiz of Austin in honor of Halloween month. Tue., Oct. 8, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, plus tips.

AHS 1984 Watch Party Hang with the gays while watching creepy, queer-ish TV. Wednesdays, 9pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts the game and performs between rounds. Bingo! Second Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. Free.

King Princess: Waterloo Greenway Benefit A queer ACL late-night show that raises money for greenspace. Wed., Oct. 9, 7pm. Stubb's, 801 Red River. $32.50.

No Nostalgia Check out Lauren Sanders' new musical project alongside SOBBRS and Memory Keepers. Thu., Oct. 10, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity

Got opinions about food, arts, shopping, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: “The category is love, y’all, love”
Qmmunity: “The category is love, y’all, love”
Plus trailblazing trans choreographer Sean Dorsey returns to Austin and Lez B In Touch says so long summer

Sarah Marloff, Sept. 27, 2019

Qmmunity: 2020 Hopefuls Tackle Queer Rights Convo
Qmmunity: 2020 Hopefuls Tackle Queer Rights Convo
Gender Unbound, AIDS Walk with Big Freedia, Butch Queen, and more

Sarah Marloff, Sept. 20, 2019

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: It Takes a Village
Qmmunity: It Takes a Village
Plus new queer music, queer history dishing, and the return of Gender Unbound

Sarah Marloff, Sept. 13, 2019

Qmmunity: The Gay Gene
Qmmunity: The Gay Gene
Plus events, cyber babes, and local queerlebrity book release!

Sarah Marloff, Sept. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin Black Pride, Oilcan's, Chorizo Funk, Mosaico, Mouthfeel, Cheer Up Charlies, Fuego ATX, Las Ofrendas, queer compounds, Lex Keaton, Kristina Smith-Puerto

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Nash Hernandez Orchestra 70th anniversary
Donn's Depot
Warrior Women
at Violet Crown Cinema
The Duchess of Malfi
at York Rite Masonic Hall
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  