Qmmunity: Queer Compounds For All

"Every group of queer friends harbors a secret, shared fantasy of living together on a sustenance farming compound," stated a recent tweet. It's true, I've long fantasized about something similar, though I'm not sure my queer-compound includes farming, but it does include a large, shared kitchen where "family" dinners would be had. So when I saw this tweet, shared in queer Facebook group for a gaggle of friends, it didn't surprise me that others – outside my friend group – shared this possibly unattainable, maybe naive dream, but it did make me wonder: Why do so many queers crave this? I think it's about family. Growing up as an only kid with just a handful of distant relatives, I wished for big, messy, loud Thanksgivings that didn't resemble every other night at my dinner table. As I grew older, and my family began to break apart, my friends became my home base – not only my chosen family, but the IRL answer to my big-family dreams. Together, we've shared countless holiday meals and held each other through countless calamities. A queer "commune," where my support network is just across the street or in the tiny house 50 yards away, seems, to me, to be the queer alternative to suburbia or moving nearer to (blood) fam when a baby is born. It's that desire for nearness, protection, support that we all crave, but perhaps those of us who see the world differently crave it differently.

2 To Do

Walk This Way: Mini Balls Weekly ballroom glamour (and classes!) hosted by Jame Perry and Brian Hall all thanks to the united forces of OCH and ABP. Instruction – or Ballroom 101 – starts at 8pm, then take those new moves to the dance floor at 10pm to compete for cash, trophies, and fame, all in preparation for the Halloween Ball Costume Couture! See the categories on the book of face. Thursdays through Oct. 17, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.austinblackpride.org.

Bien Lit: A Latinx Turn-Up Chorizo Funk and Mosaico heat up CUC's insides while Mouthfeel, Purple Matter, and Chorizo (we don't think it's a body double) serve up a special night of Service (usually found at Iron Bear) outside. Wanna spend some cash? Check out the on-site POC market from Fuego ATX and Las Ofrendas. Sat., Oct. 5, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Q'd Up

Lizzy Caroloke Sing yer heart out, QTs! First Thursdays, 8pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd.

UnBEARable This drag party is turning (up) two! Thu., Oct. 3, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Frida Friday ATX Style: Muse Celebrate Latinx style with a market, DJs, cash bar, and more. Fri., Oct. 4, 6-9pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez.

FBC & Midnight Menagerie: Under the Big Tit A circus spectacular of bodacious queerlesque, and unapologetic curvrageousness! Sat., Oct. 5, 8:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-15.

Blue Ball The Weird City Sisters are raising cash for PrEP with you, serving up some serious blue-inspired lewks. Sat., Oct. 5, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Gear Night For whatever gets your gears turnin'. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Dragula Season 3 Viewing Party The Children of Haus of Purchase host a weekly watch party. Tuesdays, 8pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Magik Boiz! Mischief, mayhem, and mad drag from the Boiz of Austin in honor of Halloween month. Tue., Oct. 8, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, plus tips.

AHS 1984 Watch Party Hang with the gays while watching creepy, queer-ish TV. Wednesdays, 9pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts the game and performs between rounds. Bingo! Second Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. Free.

King Princess: Waterloo Greenway Benefit A queer ACL late-night show that raises money for greenspace. Wed., Oct. 9, 7pm. Stubb's, 801 Red River. $32.50.

No Nostalgia Check out Lauren Sanders' new musical project alongside SOBBRS and Memory Keepers. Thu., Oct. 10, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River.