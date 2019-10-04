Due to the lack of humidity, clothes almost always dry faster indoors. But if it's windy, hot, and sunny, clothes may dry faster outside. However, almost nothing damages clothing's color as much as UV rays.

Cats use the tips of their tongues to pull water upward. They close their jaws before gravity pulls the water toward the floor.

World War I might never have happened had Franz Ferdinand's driver not taken a wrong turn; that's how Ferdinand ended up under the assassin's gun.

The song "Mack the Knife" tells the story of a cold-blooded serial killer. It was written by Bertolt Brecht, a Marxist playwright, and Kurt Weill, a left-wing composer, for The Threepenny Opera, a musical that poked fun at the hypocrisies of bourgeois morality.

A recently mined diamond from South Africa contained a speck of a mineral called goldschmidtite, which contains high concentrations of niobium, potassium, lanthanum, and cerium. Scientists were unaware these elements were necessarily combining together in an unusual chemical reaction in the earth's mantle during diamond formation.