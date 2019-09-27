Qmmunity: “The category is love, y’all, love”

"The category is love, y'all, love." Billy Porter, one of the brilliant stars of Pose, made history Sunday when he took home an Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the history-making show. Porter, who also received a Golden Globe nom for his alter ego Pray Tell, became the first out, gay black man to win (he was also the first to be nominated). In fact, this year's Emmys managed to be one of TV's queerest nights. Everything from RuPaul's Drag Race win for Outstanding Reality Competition Series, to folks like Patricia Arquette demanding trans equality – in the name of her sister Alexis, who died in 2016 – and Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox's statement purse and ACLU attorney date speaking out about the Oct. 8 Supreme Court case helped ignite Sunday's spark. As Cox reminds us all, the fast-approaching case will decide if Title VII, which bans employment discrimination based on sex, protects trans and queer folks as well. The current state of LGBTQ rights in the U.S., of course, made the Emmys' queerness all the more pressing and political. As Porter said in his speech: "We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't ever stop telling the truth." U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe also continued to change hearts and minds while racking up awards. On Monday, she received FIFA's The Best award, bestowed to the top women's soccer player of the year. As always, Rapinoe used her time at the mic to speak for equal rights, noting "meaningful change" will happen when everyone – not just POC, queers, and women – is outraged by racism, homophobia, and the continued lack of "equal pay and equal investment in the women's game." That, she said, is "my ask for everybody. ... Lend your platform to other people." I leave you with the same: Let's lift each other up.

2 To Do

Sean Dorsey Dance: Boys in Trouble San Francisco's trailblazing transgender choreographer Sean Dorsey returns to the stage with this new evening of modern dance-meets-theatre that unpacks masculinity with unflinching honesty – from unapologetically trans and queer perspectives. Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30pm. McCullough Theatre, 2375 Robert Dedman. $10-40. www.texasperformingarts.org.

Lez B In Touch: Goodbye Summer Send off summer with yer fave devilish dykes, a water slide, and a wetter-than-usual dance floor. Hosted by Nikki DaVaughn: Learn yer queer ass history of Dykes You Should Know with performances by Dana Yanoshak, Erica Nix, Jessica Gardner, Y2K, Lembra Rivera Gonzalez, Adrienne Anemone, Lynn Metcalf, and Dust Bunny. DJ Sussie Ramírez of Peligrosa pulls it all together with a dance party. Sun., Sept. 29, 2-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10.

Q'd Up

Die Felicia Now with LP's Dragula costar Evah Destruction! Thu., Sept. 26, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

A Night of Love Whatsinthemirror?'s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month event. Fri., Sept. 27, 7pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th.

QueerTowne Mase Kerwick and Javier Ungo celebrate fall. Fri., Sept. 27, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

Hey Jellie & Co. SF's Muscle Drum joins local lovers. Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth.

Lip Syng: Out & Proud Song and dance from the Austin Gay Men's Chorus. Fri.-Sat, Sept. 27-28, 8pm. Metropolitan Community Church, 8601 S. First.

Dragoween An epic night of Broadway's greatest (drag) hits. Sat., Sept. 28, 8pm. Texas School for the Deaf, 1102 S. Congress. $25-100. www.dragoween.org.

Cochon Queer desire costume party. Sat., Sept. 28, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Middle School Dance Party We don't think you're ready for this DJ GirlFriend jelly. Sat., Sept. 28, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

BNK at the Cidery Must be fall! Sun., Sept. 29, 3pm. Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca.

Queer Coalition Meeting A convo on a trans-safe spaces campaign, and more. Sun., Sept. 29, 3-4pm. Genuine Joe Coffee House, 2001 W. Anderson.

The L Word Trivia For superfans. Sun., Sept. 29, 7pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles.

Lizzy Lehman, Benjamin Violet Queer sounds to start yer week right. Mon., Sept. 30, 8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

UnBEARable: Pumpkin Spice Birthday! Celebrate this drag party's second anniversary! Thu., Oct. 3, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.