Qmmunity: 2020 Hopefuls Tackle Queer Rights Convo

Did you Know: The first LGBTQ Presidential Forum since 2008 is happening Friday, Sept. 20? While the event – featuring only Democratic candidates vying for the party's nomination – will be held far away from Austin (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), expect it to be live-streamed on a device near you. Sadly, Beto fans, O'Rourke hadn't RSVP'd as of Sept. 16, but Texas' other presidential hopeful Julián Castro will be there. Let's not forget, Castro was one of few candidates who managed to address trans rights during the June debates (which he fudged a little), when he said reproductive justice should be available to all people – including trans folks. Aside from Castro, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak, Marianne Williamson, and Joe Biden will be there. So why a queer-centric conversation? According to GLAAD, one of several media partners putting on the event (along with One Iowa, The Gazette, and The Advocate), it's because "LGBTQ issues have been largely absent on the national debate stage," despite the more than 100 anti-LGBTQ policies – and homophobic/transphobic rhetoric – pushed by the Trump administration. (CNN is expected to host a similar forum in October.) To make this forum even more enticing, Angelica Ross (star of Pose and the upcoming American Horror Story) has been tapped to host the affair. GLAAD says we – the LGBTQmmunity – make up about 6% of the electorate; i.e., our votes matter, so let's tune in and demand our rights be a focal point for those running to run this country. Live-streaming starts at 7pm Friday, Sept. 20.

2 To Do

Gender Unbound Arts Fest Austin's trans and intersex art fest returns for year four to showcase the best, brightest, and most awesome work from a bevy of talented creators. Aside from mind-blowing visuals from creators spanning the globe, attendees can also expect a full lineup of poetry, drag, and music performances. And while they're all wow-worthy, we're super stoked to see Saturday's headliner Ryan Cassata. The award-winning singer-songwriter and LGBTQ activist has been highlighted in an array of musical publications as one to watch – and now, watch you can. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 21-22. Blue Genie Art Bazaar, 6100 Airport. www.genderunbound.org.

AIDS Walk 2019 Got those boots made for walking? Slip 'em on and head Downtown to raise money for 10 local and statewide AIDS service organizations in Central Texas and to ultimately reduce the number of new HIV infections in Travis County by 50% in the next year. As the walk's first-ever headlining performer, Big Freedia will get walkers bouncing with not one but two performances. Sat., Sept. 21, 9am-1pm. Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe. Free. www.aidswalkaustin.org.

Q'd Up

TakeNote! The crème de la crème from the Austin Gay Men's Chorus. Thu., Sept. 19, 6pm. Blanton Museum, 200 E. MLK. Free. www.austingaymenschorus.org.

Unite the Fight Gala The Equality Alliance hosts a glitzy night of drag, dinner, and divas to raise cash for local queer orgs! Sat., Sept. 21, 6:30pm. Hilton Downtown, 500 E. Fourth. www.theequalityalliance.com.

Butch Queen Mother Mouthfeel and Louisianna Purchase host a battle between eight bb queens with DJ Chorizo Funk. Sat., Sept. 21, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15.

AustinOutProud Find out how you can support queer youth. Mon., Sept. 23, 5pm. The Q, 1023 Springdale. Free. www.outyouth.org.

Bi+, Pan, Fluid Mixer Celebrate Bisexuality Pride Day. Mon., Sept. 23, 6pm. UT's Gender and Sexuality Center, 2201 Speedway. www.fb.com/utgsc.

HAAM Day With Pelvis Wrestley Tue., Sept. 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

How To Self Care QPOC-centered conversation on taking care of ourselves. Wed., Sept. 25, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group A convo on Morgan M. Page’s “One From the Vaults: Gossip, Access, and Trans History-Telling.” Wed., Sept. 25, 6:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Brokeback Mountain UT’s screening of this (v. sad) queer classic. Wed., Sept. 25, 8pm. Texas Union Theatre, 2247 Guadalupe.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Yer fave queer-telling story night returns. Wed., Sept. 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Queer Quiz Show With Nikki DaVaughn and Adam Maurer! Thu., Sept. 26, 8pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth.

Die Felicia Meet the newest cast member, Evah Destruction – LP’s co-star on Dragula S3. Thu., Sept. 26, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.