Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019

Pangolins are the world's most trafficked non-human mammal. They are also the only mammal wholly covered in scales.

Cornelius Vanderbilt "C. V." Wood, who grew up in Amarillo, was not only the chief developer of Disneyland, but also supervised the creation of the first Six Flags amusement park.

John Wayne imitators are bound to use the word "pilgrim" when portraying him, but according to some film historians, he only used that word in two films: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) and McLintock! (1963).

According to Axios, Americans ate more chicken per capita in 2018 than red meat.

Since 1899, more than 3.6 million people have died in traffic accidents in the U.S. In America today, there are more cars than drivers.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?

