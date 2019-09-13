Columns

Qmmunity: It Takes a Village

Plus new queer music, queer history dishing, and the return of Gender Unbound

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Sept. 13, 2019


My best friend got gay married last weekend and it was an absolutely beautiful reminder of the importance of chosen family and queer villages. Blood families are complicated, and while I'm certain no two are the same, I faced numerous reminders during the wedding that so many of us share similar familiar struggles – from the belief that we don't deserve to be loved to the complicated navigation of unhealthy family dynamics. Trust was a common talking point, as it should be, seeing as trust (IMPO) is the most crucial relationship ingredient, because without trust, how can you ever achieve a meaningful, lasting connection? But it's not just romantic relationships that thrive on trusting one another; it's also the stability bone of those villages. It's knowing that we'll show up for one another, from entrusting toddlers to your friends' care to making sure everything is where it should be; to ensuring a flawless feeling, even if a group of you are holding the seams together behind your backs. For those of us who struggle with our families, watching your chosen people come together to support you is powerful. Which is why, throughout the weekend of pre- and post-wedding happenings, I found myself saying over and over, "It takes a village." That, I believe, is a survival tool mastered by the queer community: a safety net we've constructed for one another because we've seen the breakdowns and realized nothing survives in silos.

2 to Do

Vestite: Dark Signal EP Release Party & Drag Show Local queen Hentaii is celebrating the release of their musical alter ego's EP. In July, Hentaii told us they're a "musician who is incidentally also a drag queen, not the other way around," and shared their excitement to prove that drag queens can make music that doesn't feel shallow – and we're not talking A Star Is Born. Plus, they're bringin' in drag royalty backup: Noodles, Ruby Knight, Rosalind Hussell, Targét, and Banshee Rose! Sat., Sept. 14, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5.

Book Talk: We Are Everywhere with Matthew Riemer & Curran Nault Not only is this book gorgeous, it's also – as we wrote in our Summer of Pride reading list – a gripping, thoughtful, and well-researched history of queerness. So who better to sit down and chat with co-author and native Austinite Matthew Riemer (who also co-created the Insta account @lgbt_history) than the amazing Curran Nault? Mon., Sept. 16, 7pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

Q'd Up

Art. Sex. Magic. A surreal, jazz opera exploration of the creative process in the age of social media. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 12-14, 7:30pm. MoHA, Springdale & Lyons. $30.

Rhea Butcher With Ava Smartt Holy comic queermos! Thu., Sept. 12, 8pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $20-25. www.ndvenue.com.

L&B Ladies’ Night It's a gal pal party with DJ Eye Q. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Neon Rainbows Boi Orbison serves up country hits of yesteryear with Gay Ole Opry drag. Fri., Sept. 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Architecture of Soul Sound A performance on the connections between architecture, memory, history, and the environment. Sat., Sept. 14, 2pm. Picture Box Studio, 701 Tillery Ste. A-9.

Drag Tribute to Amy Winehouse Pile on the eyeliner for the lovely ladies of Poo Poo Platter. Sat., Sept. 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Singlet Night Sir Rat with DJ Brian Navy! Sat., Sept. 14, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Milktoast Millie, Brand New Key Epic vibes. Sun., Sept. 15, 6:30pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

A Silver-Haired Soiree The Austin Babtist Women celebrate 33 years. Sun., Sept. 15, 7pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. $5.

Queer Queens of (Q)omedy Poppy’s back with Sandra Valls and Crist Guzman. Tue., Sept. 17, 7:30pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $25.

Dragula Viewing Party The Haus of Purchase hosts. Tuesdays, 8pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Unpacking the Black & Brown Enby/Trans Experience A panel discussion on what it means to be a “gender defier” in the POC community. Wed., Sept. 18, 6:30pm. Bead It, 2058 S. Lamar.

Gender Unbound Film Showcase Make yer way to the theatre for a night of trans- and intersex-made films. Wed., Sept. 18, 7pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122.

