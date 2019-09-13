Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 13, 2019

When Star Trek first began to air, the network aired the episodes out of order. This meant that while the show's star dates were supposed to increase as the series progressed, they actually fluctuated wildly.

According to a Deutsche Bank analysis of United Nations data, globally there are more people older than 65 than people 5 years or younger.

Women lost the right to vote in New York in 1777 when the state's voting laws were changed – by deleting female pronouns.

During courtship and reproduction, the male redback spider approaches the female by bouncing around and waving his legs, followed by some "abdominal vibration," "epigynal scraping" and something called "Gerhardt's position 3" (similar to missionary position) followed by males performing a slow somersault. The female then vomits on the male and consumes his abdomen as they mate.

George Harrison (the silent member of the Beatles) loved gardening.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
