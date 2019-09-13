Columns

Day Trips: Levelland

Mosaics on the High Plains

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 13, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Levelland was named for the surrounding topography, but it got its nickname for the public art on walls around the county seat of Hockley County

The Panhandle town 31 miles west of Lubbock calls itself "The City of Mosaics" because of 13 murals made with glass and clay tiles around town. 


The art project began in 1968 when South Plains College professor Don Stroud created a mosaic for the lobby of the school's fine arts building. The art teacher purchased the glass tiles in Mexico for the colorful mosaic of wild mustangs. 

Over the next 50 years, mosaics were added on other buildings on the college campus, the hospital, the chamber of commerce building, and a medical clinic. The latest was done in 2018 on the Levelland Fire Department building. 

To download a map of the mosaic locations around town, go to www.levelland.com/the-city-of-mosaics


The subject of a James McMurtry song, Levelland was originally surveyed by C.W. Post in 1912. The cereal magnate wanted to turn the Panhandle plains into a utopia of grain fields to supply his breakfast food company. He also founded the town of Post south of Lubbock. 

Levelland didn't begin to be developed around agribusiness until 1921. It's said that the first county commissioners court met in a Cadillac because of the lack of adequate buildings. 

Perhaps the most famous thing to happen around Levelland was a series of UFO sightings in November 1957. Several motorists, including the sheriff and fire chief, reported seeing an egg-shaped object emitting a blue glow that caused their automobiles to shut off. The U.S. Air Force said the cause was ball lightning from a storm.

1,467th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Rock Art
Day Trips: Rock Art
If these walls could talk

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 6, 2019

Day Trips: Hot Wells County Park
Day Trips: Hot Wells County Park
Ruins of historic resort anchor SA park

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 30, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Levelland, Hockley County, South Plains College, Don Stroud, James McMurtry, UFO sightings, C.W. Post, Lubbock, The City of Mosaics

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
"Día de Los Muertos & Community Altars" Opening Reception
Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
Drone Camp w/ Future Museums, Skullcaster, Gamma Velorum, Heavy Stars, Austin Davis at Spokesman
MASS Gallery: Pocket Object at MASS Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  