Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The flag of Greenland is the only national flag of a Nordic country or territory without a Nordic cross.

The genetic disease methemoglobinemia gives its sufferers blue-tinged skin. Martin Fugate and Elizabeth Smith were carriers of the disease who married and settled near Hazard, Kentucky. As a result, many of their descendants were carriers and came to be known as the Blue People of Kentucky. These days, the disease is rarely seen.

Charles Dickens owned the raven that inspired Edgar Allan Poe.

According to The New York Times, life expectancy rose for the wealthiest 20% of Americans from 1980-2010. Over the same three decades, life expectancy declined for the poorest 20%.

According to one music historian, the song "Custard Pie," from Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti album (1975) can be traced to the 1959 song "Drop Down Mama" by Mississippi Fred McDowell, but even more directly to the circa 1974 version of that same song by Alice Stuart & Snake, called "Drop Down Daddy."