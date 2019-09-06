Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The flag of Greenland is the only national flag of a Nordic country or territory without a Nordic cross.

The genetic disease methemoglobinemia gives its sufferers blue-tinged skin. Martin Fugate and Elizabeth Smith were carriers of the disease who married and settled near Hazard, Kentucky. As a result, many of their descendants were carriers and came to be known as the Blue People of Kentucky. These days, the disease is rarely seen.

Charles Dickens owned the raven that inspired Edgar Allan Poe.

According to The New York Times, life expectancy rose for the wealthiest 20% of Americans from 1980-2010. Over the same three decades, life expectancy declined for the poorest 20%.

According to one music historian, the song "Custard Pie," from Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti album (1975) can be traced to the 1959 song "Drop Down Mama" by Mississippi Fred McDowell, but even more directly to the circa 1974 version of that same song by Alice Stuart & Snake, called "Drop Down Daddy."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 30, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 23, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Bleached, The Paranoyds, Pollen Rx
Barracuda
Songwriters in the round w/ Sonny Throckmorton, Bruce Channel, Rock Killough, Craig Dillingham at Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse
Crime Fiction In Any Size at BookPeople
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  