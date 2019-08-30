Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

To use the words "welch" (to refuse or avoid payment of money laid as a bet) and "gypped" (to be defrauded, swindled, cheated), are both derogatory expressions directed at the people of Wales (the Welsh), and people of Romani descent. Interestingly, many Romani emigrated to Wales.

The first shipment of lemons to America was in 1807 (from Sicily).

The population of snowy owls in the U.S. and Canada declined an estimated 64% between 1970 and 2014 (current estimate is less than 30,000 owls).

According to a recent study by New American Economy, immigrants and their children are responsible for starting 45% of Fortune 500 U.S. companies. These include Apple, Budweiser, Bank of America, Colgate, Costco, eBay, General Electric, Google, Home Depot, IBM, Intel, and McDonald's, and employ 13.5 million people, and generate more than $6.1 trillion a year in revenue.

General Douglas MacArthur was president of the United States Olympic Committee during the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam.