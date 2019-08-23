Qmmunity: Fangirling Over Austin’s Queer Film Fest

There's lots to fangirl over during this year's All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival, returning today (and running through Sunday) for its 32nd year. As a lover of queer and lesbian history (and one of three jurors for this year's documentary competition), I've fallen smitten with the seven docs we're considering for No. 1. I won't give away more – I think I promised not to – but the films offer an array of histories, or herstories, as well as current struggles and modern conversations on gender, bodies, and abilities that'll make or remind you to stay proud of and awed by our queer roots. The same awe fell over me while speaking with Rose Troche, who co-wrote and directed the 1994 indie lez story Go Fish, last week (see "aGLIFF Honoree Rose Troche Looks Back at Go Fish," Aug. 23). Go Fish was one of those movies I watched in the early days of my queerness – seeking representation and identifiable storylines on screen. I'm sure, at the time, the inside jokes went over my head. Do lesbians really sleep with their friends that much? What's the fascination with short nails? But revisiting the film and the filmmaker 12 years later, the jokes landed. I'm illogically proud of Go Fish for taking home one of aGLIFF's two tribute awards this year, just in time for the film's 25th anniversary. I'm also excited to see Qmmunity's Beth Sullivan moderate a panel with Troche, Jim Fall (2019's other tribute winner for his 1999 film Trick) and the sometimes-local Lisa Donato (this year's Breakthrough Award recipient). Badge holders should catch the panel Saturday, 4:30pm, at the aGLIFF Hospitality Lounge (1107 S. Eighth); visit our Screens section here or at austinchronicle.com/screens for more!

2 To Do

The Royal Wedding of p1nkstar & Y2K It's a queer wedding conjoining Austin's queer pop princesses! Emily Lowe and Mouthfeel officiate, Grace Kirk leads a roast of these two lover birds, and Rhonda Jewels hosts a whole lotta drag from Dana Yanoshak, Hentaii, Ruby Knight, Kitty Buick, and more. Not to mention DJ sets by GirlFriend, ADiEAN, and more. Congrats, bbs. Sun., Aug. 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10 suggested donation.

This Is Not a Cult An aquatic spectacular of self-help goodness from the minds and hearts of Erica Nix and her co-writers Sawyer Stolz and Mouthfeel, plus performances by Chola Magnolia, Kitty Von Quim, Adrienne Anemone, the Mimis, Jessica Gardner, and Lindsey Peavler. Wed.-Fri., Aug. 28-30, 8pm. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. $20.

Q'd Up

aGLIFF 32 Our queer film fest returns. Thu.-Sun., Aug. 22-25. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12-25, individual tickets; $50-150, badges. www.agliff.org.

Transom The story of a “found family” by a trans/enby ensemble. Through Aug. 31. Thu.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 5pm. Wed., Aug. 28, 8pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. $5-40.

The Gay Agenda: Rendezvous Pride Emmet Hunker’s queer AF comedy show keeps the Pride spirit alive. Thu., Aug. 22, 7pm-12mid. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $5.

Die Felicia Beloved horror-drag variety show! Fri., Aug. 23, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Weird City Sisters Pool Party Join the grrrls in the pool as they raise cash for the AIDS Walk. Sat., Aug. 24, 2-7pm. RSVP for location. $15-20. www.weirdcitysisters.org.

Liz Behan: One Woman at Dusk Laura de la Fuente’s queer’d country star returns. Saturdays, 7-8pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10.

Way Down in the Hole Travel back to 2012, a fictional gay bar, and a mysterious death on the dance floor. Saturdays, 8:30-10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $12.

Queering the Sequel Imagine yer fave str8 movie redone with queer (improved) storylines. Sundays, 7pm. Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress. $12.

Lambdas Open House Check out the gay Lone Star Lambdas Square Dance Club. Mon., Aug. 26, 6:30pm. Gethsemane Lutheran, 200 W. Anderson. Free.

The Open Table Worship and gathering space for the LGBTQ community. Last Wednesdays, 7pm. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Why limit Pride to one day/weekend/month? Wed., Aug. 28, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.