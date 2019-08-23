The words "whisky" (Scotland) and "whiskey" (Ireland) are from the Scots-Gaelic "uisge-beatha" which is a direct translation of the Latin aqua vitae or "water of life."

The fortune cookie was invented by either a Chinese man named David Jung in 1918 in Los Angeles, or a Japanese man named Makota Hagiwara in 1914 in San Francisco. The debate still continues. Either way, it was not brought to us from Asia.

The sun, the moon, and all celestial bodies rise in the East and set in the West because the Earth's orbit spins East, thus causing the sight of these objects to appear to be coming from that direction.

Mosquitoes have killed many as 50 billion people since the beginning of humankind.

After the Wicked Witch of the East, played by actress Margaret Hamilton, rode a broomstick and died while wearing a pair of red shoes in The Wizard of Oz (1939), Houston society personage Daphne Heap, played by actress Margaret Hamilton, trimmed her garden and died while wearing a pair of red shoes in Brewster McCloud (1970).