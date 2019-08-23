Columns

Day Trips: Spider Mountain Bike Park

Round the mountain at Spider Mountain Bike Park

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 23, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Spider Mountain Bike Park outside of Burnet gives knobby­-tire bike riders a thrill unmatched south of the Red River. 


A former ski lift takes riders and their bikes to the top of the mountain, a 350-foot elevation gain, and they work their way down. Rated like ski trails with green being the easiest and black the hardest, the more than four miles of bike paths cut through the mountain's juniper forest with jumps, switchbacks, and hairpin turns. Gravity can be a friend or foe on the ride to the base. 

"We cater to introducing riders to downhill mountain biking," says Deseree Hernandez, director of operations. "We have something for beginners, and for experienced riders who want a challenge."


Opened earlier this year, the lift-assisted bike park is based on the kind of biking offered by ski resorts during the summer. The Texas location may be the only park of its kind open year-round. In fact, the mountain is owned by a company that owns ski resorts in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. 

The chairlift came from Taos Ski Resort in New Mexico. Riders hang their bikes on hooks on the chair in front of them and then take a seven-minute ride with a view of Lake Buchanan.


Spider Mountain Bike Park is about four miles northwest of Burnet. The chairlift is open Friday through Sunday and some holidays. The park includes Thunderbird Lodge, a fishing camp with cabins, a marina, and a store. Lift tickets are good for as many trips as you can make in a day. The park has bike rentals and repairs, and a taco stand. For more info, go to www.spidermountain.com.

1,464th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

Got opinions about food, arts, shopping, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: The Science Mill
Day Trips: The Science Mill
Brain-powered fun

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 16, 2019

Day Trips: Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument
Day Trips: Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument
A geological wonderland in the desert

Gerald McLeod, Aug. 9, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Spider Mountain Bike Park, Burnet, Deseree Hernandez, Taos Ski Resort, Lake Buchanan, Thunderbird Lodge

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Karen Olsson: The Weil Conjectures
BookPeople
Kansas City or Bust!
at Hyde Park Theatre
Nebula, Sasquatch, Tia Carrera, Mortales at The Lost Well
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  