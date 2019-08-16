Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The word "prick" as slang for penis dates back to at least 1851.

Until 1977, the U.S. nuclear launch code was eight zeroes, according to The Darkening Web: The War for Cyberspace by Alexander Klimburg. The code had been that way for 15 years.

"GIF creator" and "meme creator" are actual job titles.

Between 2011 and 2013, China used more concrete than the U.S. did during the entire 20th century.

According to Axios, 61% of distracted drivers have told police they were daydreaming prior to a fatal crash, compared with 14% of drivers who were distracted by cell phone use.