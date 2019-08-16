Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The word "prick" as slang for penis dates back to at least 1851.

Until 1977, the U.S. nuclear launch code was eight zeroes, according to The Darkening Web: The War for Cyberspace by Alexander Klimburg. The code had been that way for 15 years.

"GIF creator" and "meme creator" are actual job titles.

Between 2011 and 2013, China used more concrete than the U.S. did during the entire 20th century.

According to Axios, 61% of distracted drivers have told police they were daydreaming prior to a fatal crash, compared with 14% of drivers who were distracted by cell phone use.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?

Got opinions about food, arts, shopping, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 9, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 2, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Austin Restaurant Weeks Return! at See website for participating restaurants
Robert Mueller's Greatest Hits at Hyde Park Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  