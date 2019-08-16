Columns

Luv Doc: The Up / Down

A good excuse is never something that comes out of a funky armpit

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Dear Luv Doc,

My boyfriend is always checking out other girls when we are out in public. I don't think he even realizes he is doing it, but I sometimes look over at him and he is giving some girl the up/down while he is walking along holding hands with me. I caught him doing it this weekend on Rainey, and he claimed I am making this up. What do I say to him? It's not so important that I would break up with him over it, but it feels disrespectful.

– Overlooked

You are right; it is disrespectful, even if it isn't a willful act. I think you're also right that he probably doesn't realize he is doing it, but that doesn't make it OK. Some people pick their nose, scratch their crotch, or mine for earwax without knowing it, but I doubt you would give them a pass just for being oblivious. Grown-ass adults generally have been trained up in those areas in order to function in society. For the most part, Americans shower, brush their teeth, apply deodorant, and put on wretchedly tailored clothes in order to be accepted in normal society. People who don't generally take shit for it. That may not be totally fair, it just is.

I'm sure there are plenty of decent folks who consciously eschew deodorant or other types of grooming for a variety of reasons – some of which are completely well-founded. Bully for them, but a good excuse is never something that comes out of a funky armpit. Most of the time, those pioneering folks don't get a chance to explain how they're saving the planet or avoiding rosacea. They just get their own lonely, smelly corner of the room.

Similarly, your boyfriend may well be able to continue his lecherous and disrespectful behavior indefinitely, but eventually, if you don't call him out, some random woman will ... in public, and very likely embarrass you both.

If you recognize a problem and you don't address it, your silence equals consent. This guy may be hotter than a pistol and ridiculously awesome in the sack, and maybe even charming and sweet in every other way ... but that still doesn't excuse this behavior. Like most of us, he has room for improvement.

So, as uncomfortable and potentially destabilizing as it may be to your relationship, you need to call him out on that shit every time he does it. Yes, he will become self-conscious and defensive about it, but consciousness in this case is the thing he's lacking. And even if he does act like a childish prick and break up with you, at least you will have done a valuable service for the next girl he dates.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, check out the Luv Doc Archive, and subscribe to the Luv Doc Newsletter.

Got opinions about food, arts, shopping, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

More The Luv Doc columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: Problems That Don’t Actually Exist
The Luv Doc: Problems That Don’t Actually Exist
Certain girls are really hot

The Luv Doc, Aug. 9, 2019

The Luv Doc: Pineapple Pizza
The Luv Doc: Pineapple Pizza
A big ol’ meaty, cheesy, greasy gastronomical death trap

The Luv Doc, Aug. 2, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Robert Mueller's Greatest Hits at Hyde Park Theatre
Austin Restaurant Weeks Return! at See website for participating restaurants
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  