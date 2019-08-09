Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In recent years, Benjamin Franklin has been misquoted regarding beer. There is no proof that he ever said, "Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy," according to brewing historian Bob Skilnik.

Coconut crab claws pinch with the strongest force of any crustacean. They're so strong, in fact, that they can crack open coconuts.

"Bank's closed!" is 1920s slang to tell someone to stop making out.

Clemson University scientists estimate that since the beginning of the universe, the number of photons (particles of visible light) that have escaped into space after being emitted by stars translates to 4x10^84. The team made their conclusion after analyzing data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.

Chicago's Western Avenue is the world's longest continuous street, at 23.5 miles.