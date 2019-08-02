Qmmunity: Pride Week Commences

I love Pride. I can't help it. Be it in June, August, or whenever, Pride always puts a Robyn song in my head, glitter in my hair, and a fuck-yeah-I'm-queer expression on my face. Which is why I'm so excited for our Summer of Pride Party happening this week at the Blanton (Wed., Aug. 7, 6-9pm)! If you love Pride and queers as much as I do, come celebrate with me, Beth Sullivan, and the Chron crew for a QT Pride party with the Austin LGBT(Q) Chamber of Commerce, Austin Pride, the Blanton, and DJ GirlFriend! Not only can you drink and eat for free (bites by El Alma Cafe and Lick Honest Ice Creams), you'll also get to peep queer-made art from Hudson, N.Y.-based artist Jeffrey Gibson, whose work combines his Choctaw and Cherokee heritage to explore race, sexuality, religion, and gender. We'll also have some babes and orgs we love tabling and giving away prizes, courtesy of some kickass queer-owned businesses including Cute Nail Studio, aGLIFF, Forbidden Fruit, and more. Come play – I promise, it'll get ya jazzed for Pride Weekend. RSVP at austinchronicle.com/summer-of-pride-party.

2 to Do

That Time of the Month: 50th Episode & Pride Celebration Meghan Ross' period-inspired comedy brings you a whole lineup of queers just in time for Pride, with Laura de la Fuente, Arielle Isaac Norman, Jessica Soukup, and more. Sat., Aug. 3, 10-11pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10 online; $12 at the door. www.falloutcomedy.com.

Andy Campbell Speaking & Signing Queer X Design Come listen to this art historian, former Chronicle contributor, and "Gay Place" right-hand queer discuss his new book, Queer X Design, which details an "uncut LGBTQ artistry, spanning digital, print, paint, and even ink n' skin work from the days of preliberation and upward into the 21st century." Tue., Aug. 6, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. www.bookpeople.com.

Q'd Up

Access Control Getcher software updated with the queerest Y2K Technologies. Fri., Aug. 2, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

All Drag on Deck Drag on a boat! Sat., Aug. 3, 4:30pm. VIP Marina, 16107-B FM 2769, Leander. $39.

Big Gay Bidi Bidi Brunch A Selena-inspired brunch! Sun., Aug. 4, noon-4pm. El Chilito, 2219 Manor Rd.

Pride Week Yoga All women, nonbinary, and gender fluid folks are invited to get their (hot) flow on. Sun., Aug. 4, 2pm. Modo Yoga, 7010 Easy Wind. $5.

LGBTQIA Pride Interfaith Service All-inclusive, with Hedda Layne and Rabbi Sandra Lawson. Sun., Aug. 4, 4pm. Temple Beth Shalom, 7300 Hart.

Camp Wannakiki Preview Party Miss Kitty Litter hosts an exclusive sneak peek at season 2! Mondays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Out at the Movie Pull up a lawn chair for a Pride screening of The Birdcage. Mon., Aug. 5, 8-10pm. Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar. www.austinpride.org.

Pride Is Still a Protest With the ACLU, TENT, and HRC. Tue., Aug. 6, 5:30pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. Free, but registration required. www.aclutx.org.

Mental Health Workshop for Loved Ones NAMI and Austin Pride talk about mental health. Tue., Aug. 6, 6pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free, but registration required.

LGBTQ Family Pride Bring the kiddos to the Thinkery's queer celebration! Wed., Aug. 7, 4-7:30pm. Thinkery, 1830 Simond. Free. www.thinkeryaustin.org.

Rainbow Skate Pride Week Get into the Boogie Wonderland theme for Pride 2019. Wed., Aug. 7, 7-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. $9.

Queer Film Theory 101 Queer cinephiles wax poetic about their fave musicals. Wed., Aug. 7, 8pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Loud & Proud! RetailMeNot hosts a Pride party with Pelvis Wrestley, Caleb De Casper, and more. Thu., Aug. 8, 6pm. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. $10+.