Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 2, 2019

Elephant graveyards don't actually exist. The origin of the myth came either from hunters killing groups of elephants and leaving the bones near each other, or in times of famine, elephants migrating to food and subsequently dying there. The notion has been made famous in such movies as Trader Horn and Disney's Tarzan and The Lion King.

As of 2017, the U.S. $100 bill is the most widely circulated currency in the world; before that, it was the U.S. $1 bill.

Bud Light is the most popular beer in 22 of the 35 states with data available, including Texas, according to Nielsen CGA survey data collected in spring 2019.

Although George Harrison attended Dovedale School at the same time as John Lennon, the two didn't associate with one another. But at Harrison's next school, the Liverpool Institute High School, he befriended another student: Paul McCartney.

In some cultures, a pomegranate would be smashed in front of a bride and the number of seeds that fell out would predict how many children the couple would have.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
