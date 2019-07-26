Qmmunity: Summer of Pride, Take Two

Get ready for Pride. Temperatures aren't the only thing heating up in Austin. We're officially two weeks out from Austin Pride and the qmmunity is abuzz with those queer magic vibes – see our full listings online for proof. I'm real excited for our "2 to Do" this week (I'm a sucker for queer art and queer love stories, which means I'm over the moon for two of Austin's most seminal drag artists tying the proverbial knot and inviting us all to celebrate). But I also suggest y'all open that iCal to start planning for Pride Week, cuz those crazy kids have cooked up events for every day of the week leading up to the festival and parade on Saturday, Aug. 10. Qmmunity, aside from our ever-DIY parade presence with Seedlings Gardening, will also be hosting an official Pride event that week, so stay tuned!

And, have you heard the news? The ever-scheming Beth Schindler has announced the return of Austin's Dyke March on Sunday, Aug. 11. Former Chron writer Verushka Gray described Austin's (reportedly) first-ever Dyke March in May 2002 as the "Gay Pride Parade's commie pinko younger sister who a long time ago decided to live free or die. The only throes this march wants to be in are the throes of passion." According to my brief internet sleuthing, our march maybe lasted five years – and now, babes, it's back and ready to get passionate and political. Lastly, DJ GirlFriend is cooking up what seems to be Austin's first Trans Pride event for the nighttime hours of Aug. 10, so start stretching, QTs; it's gonna be a wild and wonderful 50th Pride celebration!

2 to Do

B Scene: A Love Supreme QPOC artist Jeffrey Gibson's "This Is the Day" exhibit is opening at the Blanton, and they wanna party with you, Louisianna Purchase, Workout! With Erica Nix, and more! The point? A massive "celebration of your individuality, creativity, and authenticity." There'll be Eighties jams, live bands, artmaking, and photo booths to serve your best face. Fri., July 26, 6-10pm. Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. MLK. $15; free for museum members. www.blantonmuseum.org.

’Til Death Do Us Party These babes said it best: "The couple that drags together, stays together ... forever!" So come out and celebrate the unholy matrimony of Bulimianne Rhapsody and Louisianna Purchase. Mascara Rivers hosts with DJ Mike Horton! Sat., July 27, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

Q'd Up

ToyBOX: That’s So ’90s! Are you buggin' for Chique Fil-Atio and Papi Churro? Thu., July 25, 10pm-1am. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport #725.

Queer Community Connect Yoga and conversations on privilege, language, and more. Fri., July 26, 5:30-9pm. Practice Yoga, 1103 E. Sixth. $10.

Trans Swim Night Take a dip with Out Youth's Trans Wellness Program and the Kind Clinic. Fri., July 26, 8:30-10pm. Bartholomew Pool, 1800 E. 51st.

Neon Rainbows Boi Orbison's Hot Summer (country-filled) Nights with a Gay Ole Opry drag show! Fri., July 26, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Traditions: A Community Concert With an eightpiece band and six voices. Sat., July 27, 6-8pm. Life in the City United Methodist Church, 205 E. Monroe St. $15 online; $20 at the door.

’80s Pop Drag Show The United Court of Austin hosts a drag flashback. Sat., July 27, 7-10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.unitedcourtofaustin.org.

Southside Drag Revue Host Jezebel Queen serves up America’s heartland on a bed of sultry drag. Sat., July 27, 10pm. Indian Roller, 10006 Manchaca Rd. Free.

Morning Movement Reconnect with your body through movement, breathing exercises, and allgo. Sun., July 28, 10:30am-12:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

Slip N’ Slide Kickball Party party party for Miranda’s dirty 30 and get wet with a whole lotta QTs. Sun., July 28, 5-8:30pm. Webberville Road Baptist Church, 1405 Webberville Rd. Donations accepted.

QueerBomb Organizing Meeting A community convo on QB’s future. Mon., July 29, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Open Table An LGBTQ-centric worship. Wed., July 31, 7pm. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth.