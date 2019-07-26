Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to recent NASA research, the moon may be shrinking. Loss of heat over time may be causing the moon's interior to shrink.

The tiny hairs lining a bird's inner ear can regrow when damaged; therefore, they never permanently lose their hearing.

To prevent blemishes, Marilyn Monroe washed her face 15 times a day, according to her former husband Jim Dougherty.

According to Anuradha Bhagwati in her memoir, Unbecoming: A Mem­oir of Disobedience, when she served in the U.S. Marines, it was the only branch of the military that didn't require its trainees to do push-ups. Instead, she and others did flexed-arm hangs.

The Hays Code, the informal name for The Motion Picture Production Code adopted in 1930 to ensure morality in Hollywood productions, established a three-second kiss rule. To get around it, Alfred Hitchcock had his actors stop and restart their kisses every three seconds, and thus got away with making a two-minute kissing scene between Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in Notorious (1946).