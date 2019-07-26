Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 26, 2019
According to recent NASA research, the moon may be shrinking. Loss of heat over time may be causing the moon's interior to shrink.
The tiny hairs lining a bird's inner ear can regrow when damaged; therefore, they never permanently lose their hearing.
To prevent blemishes, Marilyn Monroe washed her face 15 times a day, according to her former husband Jim Dougherty.
According to Anuradha Bhagwati in her memoir, Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience, when she served in the U.S. Marines, it was the only branch of the military that didn't require its trainees to do push-ups. Instead, she and others did flexed-arm hangs.
The Hays Code, the informal name for The Motion Picture Production Code adopted in 1930 to ensure morality in Hollywood productions, established a three-second kiss rule. To get around it, Alfred Hitchcock had his actors stop and restart their kisses every three seconds, and thus got away with making a two-minute kissing scene between Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in Notorious (1946).