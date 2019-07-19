Qmmunity: Is Everyone on TV Gay?

Is everyone on TV gay? The short answer is a resounding no, but lately well-rounded queer characters are popping up onscreen. I've recently binge-watched The Society, Stranger Things, and Jessica Jones. From Grizz and Sam on Society to Robin – the newest member of the Stranger Things' Scooby Gang – (and maybe Will's crossing the rainbow bridge to queerdom?) to Jessica Jones' Hogarth and Gillian, Netflix's LGBTQ characters are getting greater screen time as well as storylines beyond coming out. Maybe I'm a sucker for Steve "The Hair" Harrington, but his response to Robin telling him she's a lez was poignant. It felt real, relatable, and positive: Just cuz she's gay doesn't mean she's not worthy of your friendship. On the flip side, Hogarth might be the most evil/interesting character on Jones, but it's not because she's a power lesbian. Plus, Jessica Jones nonchalantly cast trans actress Aneesh Sheth to play Jessica's new assistant, Gillian, without mention of her gender identity. Say what you will about my TV habits, but the prevalence of queer characters continues to portray queerness to a larger (str8-er) audience and those who haven't come out yet.

Speaking of queers on TV, two of Austin's qmmunity members will find themselves onscreen soon: Louisianna Purchase is vying to be Dragula's Next Drag Supermonster, while Miss Kitty Litter wants Camp Wannakiki's Queen of Camp crown. Looks like drag competitions are learning what we've known all along: Austin's drag scene is world-class.

2 to Do

Contrast Film Festival Dubbed 2018's "Boundary-Pushing Fest," this beyond-queer film celebration returns for year two, with movies like the once-controversial Flaming Creatures and performances from Bunny Michael (see "Bunny Michael’s Higher Self Will See You Now," July 19), Saturn Rising, and more. They've got an adult multiplex night on Saturday and an evening of motivational speakers to close out the fest Sunday. Thu.-Sun., July 18-21. All around town. $55+. www.contrastfilmfest.com.

Frida Friday ATX: Cumple! Homage a la Frida Our fave women-of-color mercado is back and joining forces again with Waller Creek Conservancy. Join 'em for an extra special Frida Kahlo birthday celebration with a "dress alike" contest, lotería, and drag performances. Fri., July 19, 6-10pm. Symphony Square, 1101 Red River. Free.

Q'd Up

The Gay Agenda Emmet Claire Hunker hosts a queer AF comedy show. Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Palomino Coffee, 4136 E. 12th. $5.

Salty: Roast of Hentaii Join Noodles and crew. Thu., July 18, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Drag Storytime Toy Joy and Yummi Joy invite all to join. Sat., July 20, 3-7pm. Toy Joy, 4631 Airport.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert aGLIFF hosts. Sat., July 20, 7pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $10. www.agliff.org.

Skiveez First Anniversary Hot days call for limited clothing, so leave the pants behind! Sat., July 20, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

CFF: Adult Multiplex Performance art meets cinema experience! Sat., July 20, 10pm. Austin School of Film, 2200 Tillery. www.contrastfilmfest.com.

Gear Night Getcher gear on! Sat., July 20, 10pm-3am. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free.

CFF: “Yes You Can!” Close out the festival weekend with a hilarious, life-altering night of motivational speakers. Sun., July 21, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 cover w/o a badge. www.contrastfilmfest.com.

Trans-Cendence A support group for trans folks, nonbinary peeps, and allies. Second & fourth Wednesdays, 7pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free. www.transcendint.org.

BedPost Confessions: Second Skin Let's talk about sex, baby! Wed.-Fri., July 24-26, 8pm. The North Door. $25. www.bedpostconfessions.com.

Club Mundial Lisa la Bruja, Suxxy Puxxy, and M.A.A.'s DJ collective. Wed., July 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.