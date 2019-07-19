Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 19, 2019

A frame in the 1977 Walt Disney production The Rescuers, which contained a full Playboy centerfold, was edited out of the VHS version, but made it into initial copies of the DVD. That version was eventually recalled.

According to NBC News, horses inhale when their front hooves are striding outward and exhale when their four legs come together.

According to a recent study by the Rutgers School of Nursing, 85% of gun-owning parents in the U.S. do not practice safe gun storage in their own home.

Helen Keller read Vergil's Aeneid in Braille.

All of Neptune's moons are named for water deities; the latest to be discovered is named Hippocamp, after a mythological sea horse. The blue gas giant and eighth planet in our solar system has 14 known moons.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
