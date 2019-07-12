Columns

Qmmunity: The Science of Queers

Plus events to make and celebrate queer history

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., July 12, 2019


The USWNT gives us reason to celebrate! (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

It all comes down to science – at least according to Megan Rapinoe. My all-time crush and newly minted American hero told reporters after the U.S. Women's National soccer team beat France in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals: "You can't win a championship without gays on your team. It's never been done before. Ever. That's science right there." The team went on to win their fourth World Cup on Sunday, July 7. I'm not typically a sports fan. I tell most people it was two parts my wife – a soccer player – and one part Rapinoe who made me fall in love with the game. Today, it's bigger than Rapinoe, though I still tear up when she scores or I read her girlfriend's (WNBA player Sue Bird) queer love letter to the lavender-haired star. The USWNT has become a beacon of queerness, acceptance, and strength. It's the lawsuit they filed against the Federation for equal pay and equal treatment just months before the World Cup began. It's watching women – many of them queer – win so flawlessly despite the White House and its trolls condemning them. It's watching women and queers rise. Days later, queer women across the country are still writing, tweeting, and sharing stories about this team – because we're proud, and they're fun. Despite the fights they face, the team – which Slate's Eric Betts called "the best U.S. women's national team ever" – has a fierce sense of humor. I'd argue that humor is rooted in the same queer power that keeps us all sparkling. So let's raise a glass to these women, cuz in case you missed it, this is the Drinks Issue, after all. (If you're looking for a bar to call your own, revisit our 2017 roundup of our favorite queer straight bars!)

2 To Do

Dykes You Should Know #2 Consider Lez Be In Touch a queer history lesson meets dance party, or perhaps it's the other way around. Regardless, it's not to be missed. There will be a waterslide, so wear yer summer swimsuit finest and shimmy on the dance floor. Sun., July 14, 2-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10 suggested donation.

Contrast Film Festival Dubbed the "Best Boundary-Pushing Fest" of 2018, Contrast – a beyond-queer film celebration – returns for year two with a diverse, divergent, and subversive lineup of films and performances by women, femme, nonbinary, and queer creators. Thu.-Sun., July 18-21. All around town. $45+. www.contrastfilmfest.com.

Q'd Up

A QPOC Clothing Swap Un-gendered to refresh yer dress. Thu., July 11, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Hi, My Name Is Join Tea Time With T Boys for a chillaxing trans/nonbinary social. Fri., July 12, 7-10pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. $5 suggested donation.

L&B Ladies Night Slip into something more danceable for Lesbutante & the Boss' gal pal party. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

6th Hippie Hollow Otter Fest Have fun out there! Sat.-Sun., July 13-14, 9am-close. Hippie Hollow, 7000 Comanche Trl. $15 (cash only).

Confession Session A QPOC community convo on navigating sexual relationships, pleasure, and shame. Sat., July 13, 2pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

Mama Duke inside. TC Superstar outside! Sat., July 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $12.

Miley Cyrus Drag Tribute When PPP is involved, it's always a party in the USA. Sat., July 13, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

TGQ Social For everyone and anyone on the trans spectrum. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Campfire Queer Storytime World Famous *BOB* and Bobby Barnaby host community stories and qmmunity building. Third Mondays, 8pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free.

Cut Up! Channel that inner club kid and getcher freak on. Tuesdays, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Sauvage/Wild aGLIFF and AFA Ciné-Club present Camille Vidal-Naquet's sweet, savage, and vivid story of a gay street hustler. Wed., July 17, 7:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Queertopia
Qmmunity: Queertopia
And queer events to take you there

Sarah Marloff, July 5, 2019

Qmmunity: The Parties Are Political
Qmmunity: The Parties Are Political
A whole lotta events honoring Stonewall

Sarah Marloff, June 28, 2019

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Let the Haters Eat Cake
Qmmunity: Let the Haters Eat Cake
Plus, beer that gives back, storytelling for Stonewall, and more LGBTQ events

Sarah Marloff, June 21, 2019

Qmmunity: On Finding Queer Joy
Qmmunity: On Finding Queer Joy
Plus, more Pride events to help you forget it’s hot outside

Sarah Marloff, June 14, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Dykes You Should Know, Contrast Film Festival, Megan Rapinoe, Women's World Cup, Cheer Up Charlies

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Meet Her Hands: Big Chicken and Baby Bird
Elisabet Ney Museum
Praying, Life Pile, Planet Bike at Hole in the Wall
Dimension Gallery: Impossible Until It's Done at Dimension Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  