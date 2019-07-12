Qmmunity: The Science of Queers

It all comes down to science – at least according to Megan Rapinoe. My all-time crush and newly minted American hero told reporters after the U.S. Women's National soccer team beat France in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals: "You can't win a championship without gays on your team. It's never been done before. Ever. That's science right there." The team went on to win their fourth World Cup on Sunday, July 7. I'm not typically a sports fan. I tell most people it was two parts my wife – a soccer player – and one part Rapinoe who made me fall in love with the game. Today, it's bigger than Rapinoe, though I still tear up when she scores or I read her girlfriend's (WNBA player Sue Bird) queer love letter to the lavender-haired star. The USWNT has become a beacon of queerness, acceptance, and strength. It's the lawsuit they filed against the Federation for equal pay and equal treatment just months before the World Cup began. It's watching women – many of them queer – win so flawlessly despite the White House and its trolls condemning them. It's watching women and queers rise. Days later, queer women across the country are still writing, tweeting, and sharing stories about this team – because we're proud, and they're fun. Despite the fights they face, the team – which Slate's Eric Betts called "the best U.S. women's national team ever" – has a fierce sense of humor. I'd argue that humor is rooted in the same queer power that keeps us all sparkling. So let's raise a glass to these women, cuz in case you missed it, this is the Drinks Issue, after all. (If you're looking for a bar to call your own, revisit our 2017 roundup of our favorite queer straight bars!)

2 To Do

Dykes You Should Know #2 Consider Lez Be In Touch a queer history lesson meets dance party, or perhaps it's the other way around. Regardless, it's not to be missed. There will be a waterslide, so wear yer summer swimsuit finest and shimmy on the dance floor. Sun., July 14, 2-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10 suggested donation.

Contrast Film Festival Dubbed the "Best Boundary-Pushing Fest" of 2018, Contrast – a beyond-queer film celebration – returns for year two with a diverse, divergent, and subversive lineup of films and performances by women, femme, nonbinary, and queer creators. Thu.-Sun., July 18-21. All around town. $45+. www.contrastfilmfest.com.

Q'd Up

A QPOC Clothing Swap Un-gendered to refresh yer dress. Thu., July 11, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Hi, My Name Is Join Tea Time With T Boys for a chillaxing trans/nonbinary social. Fri., July 12, 7-10pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. $5 suggested donation.

L&B Ladies Night Slip into something more danceable for Lesbutante & the Boss' gal pal party. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

6th Hippie Hollow Otter Fest Have fun out there! Sat.-Sun., July 13-14, 9am-close. Hippie Hollow, 7000 Comanche Trl. $15 (cash only).

Confession Session A QPOC community convo on navigating sexual relationships, pleasure, and shame. Sat., July 13, 2pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

Mama Duke inside. TC Superstar outside! Sat., July 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $12.

Miley Cyrus Drag Tribute When PPP is involved, it's always a party in the USA. Sat., July 13, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

TGQ Social For everyone and anyone on the trans spectrum. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Campfire Queer Storytime World Famous *BOB* and Bobby Barnaby host community stories and qmmunity building. Third Mondays, 8pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free.

Cut Up! Channel that inner club kid and getcher freak on. Tuesdays, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Sauvage/Wild aGLIFF and AFA Ciné-Club present Camille Vidal-Naquet's sweet, savage, and vivid story of a gay street hustler. Wed., July 17, 7:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.