Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 12, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

"Straitlaced," meaning "rigidly narrow in moral matters," referred originally to a tightly laced corset – "strait" meaning "tight" or "close-fitting." Over time, writers have forgotten the etymology and confused "strait" with "straight."

According to a study recently published in Current Biology, pandas turned to a bamboo-only diet just 5,000 to 7,000 years ago, possibly due to humans intruding on their territory.

Joseph Stalin's daughter, Svetlana Alliluyeva, defected to the U.S. in 1967 and became a U.S. citizen in 1978. But in 1984, she returned to the Soviet Union and had her citizenship there returned.

An old cure for sprains involved bathing the affected area in hot water, then in a solution of 1-2 tablespoons salt in vinegar, water, and alcohol, for a total volume of one pint.

Some believe photographer Astrid Kirchherr is responsible for the Beatles adopting their early hairstyle. One night, she saw the band playing Hamburg and soon after fell in love with Stu Sutcliffe, then the band's bassist. Kirchherr washed his hair and combed his locks straight down over his forehead (a haircut she saw among many German boys at her college).

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, July 5, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 28, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Meet Her Hands: Big Chicken and Baby Bird
Elisabet Ney Museum
Dimension Gallery: Impossible Until It's Done at Dimension Gallery
Praying, Life Pile, Planet Bike at Hole in the Wall
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  