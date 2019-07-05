Columns

Qmmunity: Queertopia

And queer events to take you there

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., July 5, 2019


Troy Gomez's designs = what queertopian fashion dreams are made of (Photo provided by Troy Gomez)

If I had endless amounts of money – the kind of money Elizabeth Warren would tax if she were elected president – I'd buy us an island. A sanctuary for queers, floating out in the sea, with a never-ending supply of glitter. Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" or Le Tigre's "Deceptacon" would greet new arrivals. Like we do in the clubs and at queer weddings, we'd rush to the water's edge for an impromptu dance party to welcome those ashore. Welcome. Stay as long as you need. Relax – you're wanted here. History classes would teach about our ancestors and intersectionality and kids would ask us: "Why were they treated like outcasts?" because, looking around, it wouldn't make sense. Can you imagine? Health class would promote self-love and PrEP and safer sex and, above all else, consent. In my head, it looks a lot like Diana Prince's Paradise Island, but less binary and less white with endless dance parties, skimpy clothing (or not), steamy love (or lust) stories, and quiet, calming reading rooms. We'd plant big, open gardens full of food and flowers, and honeybees to pollinate. We would be safe, because none of that Lord of the Flies BS would be tolerated – try it, and you're automatically voted off the island. Every day would be Pride and there would be no expectations for gender conforming, no whitewashing of history – queer or otherwise, and drag queens could sing us all to sleep.

Immaterial Fashion Show Feast your eyes on queer fashion at its finest from two very talented trans designers. San Antonio fashion designer Billie Green opens for Troy Gomez's IMMATERIAL. Gomez's second collection features ironic and whimsical streetwear and runway stoppers. See their clothes strike that pose. Sat., July 6, 5:30-9pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. $25-55.

Boiz of Anarchy: Annual Auditions! Let chaos reign cuz the Boiz of Austin – our babelicious drag kings – are hosting their second annual audition show. The applications are in; now it's up to you to cheer these drag babies on. Tue., July 9, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Paris Is Burning Digitally remastered and re-released for Pride. Through July 4, times vary. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. www.austinfilm.org.

The Residency 2019 BossBabes poolside with Maribel Falcón and DJ Shani. First Thursdays, 8-11pm. The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Joterías Celebrate Austin’s queer Latinx drag, burlesque, and comedy stars. Wed., July 3, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Birthing Our Ancestors A fundraiser and photo exhibit. Sat., July 6, 6:30-10pm. Indra's Awarehouse, 7904 FM 969. $11-23.

Red, White & Blue Party For the Texas Gay Rodeo Association. Sat., July 6, 8pm. BT2, 6607 N. I-35.

Gear Night Whatever gets your gears turning. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Glowed Up: United we Stan A mini-ball celebration of our QPOC communities! Sat., July 6, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Violent Fem Killer drag, glam looks. Sat., July 6, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Drop Dead Gorgeous Colleen DeForrest and Maeve Haven host this pageant classic. Sun., July 7, 12:15pm. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group! Unpacking Shiri Eisner’s essay “Words, Binary and Biphobia.” Wed., July 10, 6:30-8pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

A QPOC Clothing Swap An un-gendered clothing swap for Austin’s QPOC community from Austin’s QPOC community. Thu., July 11, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

The Sting!
King Bee
David Allan Coe, David Touchton & the Nowhere Band, Blacktooth at Come & Take It Live
Joterías: A QPOC Latinx Show at Elysium
