Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Fri., July 5, 2019

According to SwiftKey, people who speak French use four times as many heart emojis as speakers of other languages.

The surface of Africa is about 11.7 million square miles. The surface of the moon is about 14.6 million square miles.

Next time you feel drowsy at a crowded meeting, it's due to science. Ambient air's concentration of CO2 is usually around 800 parts per million (ppm). At 1,500 ppm, a room could be "noticeably stuffy" and people may have trouble with decision-making. A 2002 UT-Austin study of two Texas elementary schools found that 88% of surveyed classrooms had peak CO2 levels above 1,000 ppm. Levels exceeded 3,000 ppm in 21% of classrooms.

Chopsticks were adopted largely because Confucius believed knives and forks were too aggressive.

Olives harvested at night in the Mediterranean basin taste better than those harvested during the day. One problem: Birds such as warblers, thrushes, wagtails, finches, and robins sleeping in the trees at night don't see the vacuuming harvesting equipment coming their way. As a result, about 2 million birds are vacuumed to their deaths every year.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
