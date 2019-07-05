Columns

Day Trips: Texas Prison Museum

Slammer school in Huntsville

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., July 5, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Texas Prison Museum in Huntsville isn't a "feel good" institution. Almost all aspects of the subject matter hit you in the gut with an uneasy feeling.

The museum doesn't glorify the system, nor demonize its charges. It lays bare the inhuman restraints used in the past and the makeshift weapons fashioned by the inmates. If nothing else, the museum's replica of a two-bunk cell illustrates that prison is not an ideal living arrangement.


The star of the show is "Old Sparky," one of the Texas prison system's electric chairs. Used from 1924 until 1964, it led 361 men to meet their maker by what was referred to as "riding the thunderbolt." On the wall around the electric chair are impact statements from the families victimized by those put to death in the chair. The words of the children, parents, and siblings affected by the crimes of the condemned can be heartbreaking.

If there is a bright side to the exhibition, it is the creativity shown by some of the incarcerated. Besides their talents for fashioning weapons from the likes of steak bones and hiding shanks in flip-flops, many showed artistic skill in woodworking, leather tooling, and painting. One inmate used coffee grounds to create a picture of Bonnie and Clyde (Clyde was a former guest of the prison system).


The Texas Prison Museum is off I-45 at 491 SH 75 N. in Huntsville. The exhibits are open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from noon to 5pm. Admission begins at $4. Goods made by inmates are available for sale in the small gift shop. For more information, go to www.txprisonmuseum.org.

1,457th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Old State Capitol, Baton Rouge
Day Trips: Old State Capitol, Baton Rouge
Cajun history in the Old State Capitol

Gerald E. McLeod, June 28, 2019

Day Trips: Big Bend Fossil Discovery Center
Day Trips: Big Bend Fossil Discovery Center
Discover Big Bend National Park’s fossilized past at new center

Gerald E. McLeod, June 21, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Prison Museum, Huntsville, Old Sparky, Bonnie and Clyde, Crime Month 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Sting!
King Bee
Joterías: A QPOC Latinx Show at Elysium
David Allan Coe, David Touchton & the Nowhere Band, Blacktooth at Come & Take It Live
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  