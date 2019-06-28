Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In the midst of a nuclear disaster, taking potassium iodine (KI) could save your life. The iodine blocks radiation from being absorbed by your thyroid gland, the part of the human body most vulnerable to radiation sickness. Dietary supplements that contain iodine in the place of KI can be harmful.

Gnomonics is the art of making sundials.

On average, a liter or quart of sweat includes 460-1840 mg sodium, 710-2840 mg chloride, 160-390 mg potassium, 0-120 mg calcium, and 0-36 mg magnesium.

In the 2018 season of Major League Baseball, players struck out at an alarming 22.5% of all plate appearances. In 2019, so far it's up to 23.2%.