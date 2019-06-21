Qmmunity: Let the Haters Eat Cake

I love being queer, but this week, I've had the displeasure of covering two events that challenge queerness, and I'm mad as hell. I've heard people call me and mine some words I wont repeat here, but it's been a long five days. Which is why I did away with my original, rainbow capitalism column, because I feel like it's an inaccurate representation of where I'm at today. Buy rainbow clothing, cake, jewelry, or make your own and boycott it all – it's your choice. But this Pride Month, let me be clear: No matter how you define your queerness or where your queer roots took hold, you are valid, you are beautiful, you are strong, and you do not need Taylor Swift's milquetoast ally-anthem to celebrate this Summer of Pride or any day that ends in Y in which we all get out of bed, put on our fly lewks, and keep going despite some small-minded people with limited reading comprehension. To the older gay gentlemen who teared up during the WilCo Commissioners Court hearing on whether or not a Williamson County Justice of the Peace could fly a Pride flag (see "No Pride Flags Flying in WilCo," Jun. 21) – thank you for your courage, your bravery, your voice. Thank you for speaking up on our behalf. The same, of course, goes to local activist Zach Rodriguez, whose rainbow flag helped stir up the WilCo conversation. Thank you to the queers, and actual allies, who showed up Saturday at the Leander Public Library to defend what it means to be LGBTQ and protect our local drag queens. To those who'd see us silenced: Let them eat cake.

2 To Do

House Beer Release & Benefit: Wish You Were Queer No, we didn't recommend this event JUST for its name, but that certainly helped sway us. Black Star Co-op is once again joining forces with Out Youth to brew a beer that raises cash for queer kids every time you buy it! So grab a pint of Wish You Were Queer, cuz $1 each goes to our baby gays. At this kickoff event, expect Pride-themed food too (we have no idea what that is either)! Fri., June 21, 4-11pm. Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100.

Greetings From Queer Mountain: Stand Up, Fight Back! Celebrate Stonewall – and honor those who fought for our rights (and, ya know, us for still fighting) – with your fave queer storyweavers. Stand up, fight back! Host Ralphie Hardesty reminds us all: "This space is for you, my queer children." Wed., June 26, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Q’d Up

No Justice, No Peace: Black Trans Lives Matter A rally honoring Muhlaysia Booker and Chynal Lindsey and to demand Texas stop targeting its queer and trans communities. Thu., June 20, 7-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress.

The Gay Agenda A queer AF comedy show combining queer history and sex positivity. Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Palomino Coffee, 4136 E. 12th. $5.

Toybox: Totally ’80s! Papi and Chique bring back hair metal, side ponytails, and more! Thu., June 20, 10pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport.

Pride Prom: Queer Space Dance the night away with DJ GirlFriend, drag, and a glitter station! Fri., June 21, 7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez.

Access Control 0.02 Reset your computer, enter your password, and download the party. Fri., June 21, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Nocturnal Emissions: The Grid Tron drag. Fri., June 21, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 cover; $5 in Tron-inspired costume.

MJ’s Puro Pinche Pride Party Help raise cash for Out Youth. Sat., June 22. MaryJae, 2110-E S. Lamar.

Stoplight Party Let’s party, boiz and bears! Sat., June 22, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

*BOB*’s Bizarre Burlesque Bingo A whole new spin on bingo. Last Mondays, 8-10pm. Joann's Fine Foods, 1224 S. Congress. Free to attend; $5 to play.

Socialist Night School A convo on the history of queer history. Tue., June 25, 6:45pm. First Unitarian Church, 4700 Grover. www.austindsa.org.

Campfire Storytime: Origins of PRIDE Find World Famous *BOB* around the fire for her third annual Pride-themed storytime event. Wed., June 26, 8-9pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.