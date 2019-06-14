Qmmunity: On Finding Queer Joy

Pride season certainly started off with a bang, and, at least in the queer newsroom, it hasn't all been sparkly bits and rainbows (see "In Austin, InfoWars Crashes Children's Section," Jun. 14). But this week, for everyone's mental health, I've decided to focus on a few things that bring sweet, queer joy into my life. Hopefully, they do the same for you.

1) Megan Rapinoe: Badass queer and co-captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team, currently playing in the Women's World Cup (watch her and the team take on Chile, Sunday at 11am). From her support of Black Lives Matter to her new company, re-inc – co-founded with teammates Christen Press, Tobin Heath, and former teammate Meghan Klingenberg to support women and nonbinary folks in fashion through a gender-neutral line of streetwear, health + wellness, and tech – Rapinoe has blossomed as a queer icon. Plus, she's one of the 28 players who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay and working conditions in March because the U.S. women's team plays more games than the men's team, wins more games than the men's team, and makes less money than the men's team. Hell, even her inclusion in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a queer, kinda-andro woman pushes boundaries. For Rapinoe, I am thankful. 2) Queer Dance Parties: Last Sunday evening, in the middle of FFTwinz's Dykes You Should Know, the sky opened up and the rain fell, and the queers kept dancing. These are the moments when you remember: Not even a tornado warning can scare us off. 3) Drag Story Time: I can't think of a better, sweeter way to teach kids about diversity and the qmmunity than with drag queens reading tall tales. Though the idea may be under attack by the alt-right, I think the folks putting in the hard work are going to help change the world for the better. 4) Queers: I'm so fucking thankful for y'all.

2 to Do

Frida Friday ATX Presents Puro Pride Pachanga Join our fave womxn's marketplace for an epic Pride celebration led by TK Tunchez with Chorizo Funk, Kelly Kline, Papi Churro, and bites from Cool Beans Eatery – plus tons more. Also, FFATX has partnered with Waller Creek Conservancy. Fri., June 14, 6-10pm. Symphony Square, 1101 Red River. www.fridafridayatx.org.

aGLIFF Presents: Before Stonewall Newly restored to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, Before Stonewall charts the experiences of LGBTQ Americans prior to the landmark 1969 uprising, and features interviews with Audre Lorde, Allen Ginsberg, and many more queer icons. Wed., June 19, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.

Q'd Up

Black Girl Love A stage adaptation of Anondra "Kat" Williams' short stories. Through June 22. Thu.-Sat., 8pm. Extra shows: Sun., June 16 & Wed., June 19, 8pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $15-35. www.genenco.org.

Caleb De Casper Tour Kickoff Say so long. Thu., June 13, 8:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. $5.

Kind Talk: Sex & Substance Use Florida's Dr. David Fawcett leads the convo! Fri., June 14, 6-10pm. Nature's Treasures, 4103 N. I-35. Free, but RSVP.

L&B Ladies’ Night It’s time for a gal pal party. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Poo Poo Platter: Depeche Mode Drag Tribute Words are very unnecessary. Fri., June 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Latin Divas Drag Brunch Enjoy delish eats while some delish queens perform their best daytime drag. Sat., June 15, 11am-3pm. Gabriela's Downtown, 900 E. Seventh.

Rainbow on the Creek Waller Creek Conservancy hosts a Pride party with music, activities, and drag. Sat., June 15, 2-9pm. Waller Creek Conservancy, 1111 Red River. www.wallercreek.org.

Sad Girls Only Got that summertime sadness? Cry into your cake with some Lana-inspired drag. Mon., June 17, 9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7.

All Shades Considered Discussion With artists Anthony Flores, House of Kenzo, Michael Anthony García, and p1nkstar; curated by Ben Aqua. Wed., June 19, 7-9pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group A discussion on "Binary vs. Non-Binary: The Worst WWE Smackdown Idea Ever." Wed., June 19, 6:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.