Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 16th- and 17th-century Europe, physicians, butchers, and executioners alike hawked the salutary effects of Axungia hominis, more commonly known as human fat. It was used to treat wounds, sprains, broken bones, arthritis, hemorrhoids, and as a painkiller for sciatica and rheumatism.

According to the May 4, 2019 issue of The Economist, there are more Chinese millennials than there are people in America.

The most popular flavor of ice cream in Texas is cookies & cream, according to a study by Workwise.

Luna moths twist the tails on their wingtips to create sound patterns that interfere with the echolocation used by bats, according to a Smithsonian study.