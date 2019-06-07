Qmmunity: Austin Sparkles With Black Pride

The return of ABP is cause for celebration, but this week's revelry is tinged with heartache. The body of Dallas' Chynal Lindsey – a 26-year-old black trans woman – was pulled from White Rock Lake last weekend. Her murder has the state and nation's LGBTQ communities looking at Dallas, where two other black trans women have been murdered since October: Muhlaysia Booker, 22, and Brittany White, 29. Another woman, also 26, who remains unnamed, survived a brutal stabbing in April. Clearly, even Dallas police are seeing the signs on the wall as the FBI has been asked to assist with the investigation of Lindsey's murder and its possible connection to Booker and White. ... I don't write this to bring the dark cloud, but as a reminder of where we are today and a reminder that many in our community aren't just hurting – they're scared. I don't have an answer or much advice, but to my cis readers, check in with your trans friends and talk to your communities about Dallas. Additionally, Austin Pride invites us to keep the momentum going through the week with their annual tribute to the Stonewall Riots, Wednesday evening at the Capitol (7-9pm). Let's remember to hold tight to our qmmunity – it's still the Summer of Pride, after all (see more at austinchronicle.com/summerofpride). And let's all light a candle this weekend in the name of Black Pride, Chynal, Muhlaysia, and Brittany.

2 To Do

Austin Black Pride 2019 What can't you do during ABP's fourth annual, six-day-long Pride celebration? (OK, it technically started on Tuesday, but the parties, panels, and much more run through the weekend!) This smörgåsbord of events includes a free To Wong Foo screening with aGLIFF Thursday night; opening weekend of Black Girl Love at the Vortex, history making dance parties – Drip Drop Friday, Throw It Back Saturday; and yoga too! There's also a not-to-miss boat party but if you don't have tix now, you're gonna miss it. See full schedules online. Happy Black Pride! Thu.-Sun., June 6-9. www.austinblackpride.org.

Lez B in Touch: Dykes You Should Know Oops: Beth Schindler has done it again: a new traveling lesbo party to celebrate "dykes of the past, present and future." She's bringing in our queerly beloved DJ JD Samson (of Men and Le Tigre fame), with DJs Mouthfeel and Adzua-Gette Cole to round out the sounds, plus a litany of queer babes – from p1nkstar to Erica Nix – paying tribute to those dykes you should know. Sun., June 9, 2-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Q'd Up

Bulimianne’s UnBEARable Bach Party! She's getting hitched! Thu., June 6, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Drag at the Drive-In: Pitch Perfect Mary Jane Styles brings the A game. Fri., June 7, 7pm. Blue Starlite, 2103 E. M. Franklin Ave. $10-35.

Ky Krebs: Oops, All Gay Jokes You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll leave gayer than when you entered. June 8-9. Sat., 7pm; Sun., 8:30pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10-12.

La Rebelión Pride-themed day party filled with "unadulterated Latinx love." Sat., June 8, noon-6pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. Free.

#BlackQueerHere Panel Moderated by Kristina Brown. Sat., June 8, 5pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. Free.

House of Kenzo: Open Earth A live performance and more. Sat., June 8, 7-9pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $10.

Austin Bold FC LGBTQ Pride Night Austin Pride joins the city's minor league soccer team to celebrate Pride! Sat., June 8, 7:30pm. COTA, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. $15-40. www.austinboldfc.com.

Homo Depot: PRIDE Edition A good ol'-fashioned qweeh summer dance party. Sat., June 8, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

TGQ Social A way-chill hangout for everyone on the trans spectrum. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Navigating Fatphobia A community convo. Tue., June 11, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

Pose Season 2 Watch Party with Austin Black Pride, Austin Pride, and ASP Cares Pharmacy. Tue., June 11, 7pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. Free.

Pride! These freaky Boiz of Austin are going all out for Stonewall's 50th anniversary! Tue., June 11, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.