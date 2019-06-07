Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 7, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 2018, there were 13,095 McDonald's in the United States, or one for every 23,531 Americans.

Pat Paulsen, the late comedian, was a "candidate" in six presidential elections from 1968 until his death in 1997.

Patrick Cleburne, a major general in the Confederate Army, suggested that slaves be emancipated to fight for the South, although without being guaranteed equal rights to whites. His proposal was vigorously attacked as an "abolitionist conspiracy." He is the namesake of Cleburne, Texas.

As of 2011, 98% of adoptions in Japan are of males aged 25-30, so that family businesses can remain within the family.

For many years, Wallace's giant bee – first discovered in 1859 by the prominent scientist Alfred Russel Wallace – was thought to be extinct. But in 1981, an entomologist named Adam Messer searched and found it on three islands in Indonesia. The bee grows up to 1½ inches long, with a wingspan of 2½ inches.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 31, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 24, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Paul Wall, Blujay512, Alley D, & more at Come & Take It Live
Moonlight Margarita Run
at Race begins at Walter Seaholm Drive
Dry Land
at Hyde Park Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  