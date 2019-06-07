Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 2018, there were 13,095 McDonald's in the United States, or one for every 23,531 Americans.

Pat Paulsen, the late comedian, was a "candidate" in six presidential elections from 1968 until his death in 1997.

Patrick Cleburne, a major general in the Confederate Army, suggested that slaves be emancipated to fight for the South, although without being guaranteed equal rights to whites. His proposal was vigorously attacked as an "abolitionist conspiracy." He is the namesake of Cleburne, Texas.

As of 2011, 98% of adoptions in Japan are of males aged 25-30, so that family businesses can remain within the family.

For many years, Wallace's giant bee – first discovered in 1859 by the prominent scientist Alfred Russel Wallace – was thought to be extinct. But in 1981, an entomologist named Adam Messer searched and found it on three islands in Indonesia. The bee grows up to 1½ inches long, with a wingspan of 2½ inches.