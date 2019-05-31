Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In the fifth grade, Elvis Presley learned by heart Alfred Lord Tennyson's poem "Crossing the Bar" and the Gettysburg Address.

Barack Obama collects Spider-Man and Conan the Barbarian comics.

Horiatiki, also called the "classic Greek salad," consists of roughly chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and sometimes sweet green pepper, with feta cheese, olive oil, olives, and oregano. It has no lettuce. It didn't exist until the mid-1960s Greek tourism boom.

In Great Britain's Military Intelligence, MI5 deals with domestic intelligence, and MI6 deals with foreign intelligence.