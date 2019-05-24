Qmmunity: The Harsh Reality of Lawmakers’ Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric

The world has never been kind to those of us who – as state Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, put it Monday – "never belonged," and I won't pretend one man with too much power and a bad tan is solely responsible for that. But the weight of it all feels especially heavy as state lawmakers across the U.S. seem eager to rise to the challenge to be more hateful – more like a Margaret Atwood novel (or TV adaption). In the last few years, we've faced losses, bans, detention centers, child separations, and some of the most lethal years for our trans family, especially trans women of color. Most recently, Texas lost Muhlaysia Booker. Two other black trans women were senselessly murdered over the weekend as well: Cleveland's Claire Legato and Philadelphia's Michelle Simone. Their deaths – our losses as a qmmunity – cannot be separated from the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric being spewed from the state (and nation's) Capitol. As the religious exemption Senate Bill 1978 weasels its way onto Gov. Greg Abbott's desk, where he'll surely sign it, I can't help but wonder: How long will this last? How long will we keep going? Of course, I already know the answer. We're fighters. There's a group, a large one, of people who'd like to see women knocked down a peg, queer people shoved back into closets, trans folks and people of color erased; their road map is becoming increasingly clear – from the plan to overturn Roe v. Wade to "Project Blitz," which Equality Texas calls a "national far-right initiative to propagate" anti-LGBTQ legislation (and where SB 1978 and its companion originated). It's overwhelming, but my hope is that the more we know, the more we see, the more power we have to fight back. To my most beautiful qmmunity: You're not alone. Please continue to get up in the morning, get dressed, go to work, go to parties, see your friends, and plan Prides. Keep moving forward, even as the country tries to move backward. (I apologize for the limited listings; see all of 'em at austinchronicle.com/q.)

2 To Do

Dining Out For Life We all gotta eat, so take your boo, your grandma, your poppop, your gaggle, or just yourself out on the town cuz dozens of local restaurants are donating a portion of today's funds to AIDS Services of Austin,including Lick, Garbo's, Güero's, Mother's, Via 313, and more. Come hungry, leave satisfied. Full list online! (While this delish fundraiser only happens once a year, you, dear readers, can donate to ASA all day, any day: www.asaustin.org/donate.) Thu., May 23, 6am-12mid. www.diningoutforlife.com/city/austin.

Violent Fem: Fresh Meat Drag Competition Hentaii and Ruby Knight host the contest for the freshest meat with seven sassy queens – Champagne, Sylvia Hatchet Purchase, Bussy, Target, Pam Dulce, Tequila Rose, and Honey Baby – competing for the title of Miss Fresh Meat 2019. Fri., May 24, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Q'd Up

Splash Weekend Have a wet, wild, and gay Memorial Day. Thu.-Mon., May 23-27. Rain, 217 W. Fourth.

7.sins Drag stars enact literature's sins. Thu., May 23, 10pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $10.

Lesbian Game Night 2nd Birthday Come for the games, stay for the cake. Sat., May 25, 7pm. Emerald Tavern Games & Cafe, 9012 Research Ste. C-6.

Drag Queens in Church The annual Flower Communion honoring queer heroes. Sun., May 26, 9:15am. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover.

QueerBomb Craft Day! A free, all-ages event to get crafty for QueerBomb (June 1)! Sun., May 26, 4-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Lizzy Caroloke Queer karaoke. Sun., May 26, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Homo Arigato: KNIFE + HEART Yann Gonzalez's film about a masked murderer killing gay porn stars. Tue., May 28, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $11.25.

Mr/Ms/Mx Austin Pride Pageant Getcher disco fever on. Wed., May 29, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.austinpride.org.

Building Bi/Pan POC Community A queers of color convo. Thu., May 30, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

BAGS! A Bag Lounge FFTwinz with special guest DJ J Boom host a bag-inspired party. Thu., May 30, 8pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $3 with a bag.

Greetings From Queer Mountain A special night, but the same event you love. Thu., May 30, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.